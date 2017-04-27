Library seeks public input on improvement plan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas District Library’s 1870s-built home is not getting any newer.

The board, turned down in its Aug. 5, 2014, request to build a new $5.14-million library on land it had bought across Center Street in Douglas from its current home, plans four upcoming meetings to gather public feedback on how to address increased service and building needs on a scale and at a price voters will support.

Hour-long sessions, facilitated by trustee Charles Mason and library director Ingrid Boyer, will be in the library, corner of Center and Mixer streets, Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m.; Monday, June 5, at 1:30 p.m.; Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m.; and Friday, June 30, at 1:30 p.m.

Feedback gathered will be used in building a strategic plan to address all library service aspects, including the current facility’s limitations.

The present building, originally a church, has limited space and technology assets, lacks adequate restrooms and separates children and adult sections on different floors, making it necessary for more staff to monitor and serve patrons.

It also has infrastructure problems, including groundwater leakage and mold damage.

The board’s 2014 capital campaign raised about $275,000, most of which went to purchase the still-empty lot across Center Street northwest of the current structure.

The remaining money, about $87,000, was deposited in a specially-designated account for facility improvements.

Donors inquiring about the status of their three-year-old investments were told at the April 19 board meeting the aforementioned strategic plan, long discussed, was now underway.

In 2014 the board asked district voters to approve a 10-year, 0.3-mill tax hike for operations and 26-year, 0.67-mill increase for a bond to build, furnish and equip a new $12,500-square-foot facility.

The former was turned down 856 “no” votes to 593 “yes.” The bond request was denied 899 to 550. Many who voted no said they were not anti-library, but felt the proposal was overly ambitious and expensive. Some also objected to the board buying land beforehand.

“There is growing excitement around the vision of a new, improved library facility,” said Boyer. “The board is proceeding carefully and strategically. We invite everyone to attend and give honest feedback.”