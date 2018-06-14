Library slates pre-vote public millage forums

The Saugatuck-Douglas District Library at Center and Mixer streets, downtown Douglas will host public information forums regarding its Aug. 7 millage request to build a new library Thursday, June 21, and Monday, June 25, both at 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, July 10, at 1:30 p.m.

The library board is asking voters to approve a 25-year, .4271-mill tax increase to build a new $4.35-million, library across the street from its current home. It would be 9,000 square feet, built on a single story.

Members claim today’s 4,500-square-foot library, in an 1870s-built former Douglas church, has limited space and technology assets, lacks adequate restrooms and separates children and adult sections on different floors, making it necessary for more staff to monitor and serve patrons.

It also has infrastructure problems, including groundwater leakage and mold damage.

During the forums, library board members and director Ingrid Boyer will field questions, concerns, suggestions and comments.

Part of the discussion will address the layout of the proposed building and the conceptual drawings, especially the outside look of the building. The conceptual drawings are not final and the board wants to hear all comments and concerns before voters go to the polls Aug. 7.

“The Library values the community’s input,” said board member Sandra Lauer. “We invite all to attend and share opinions on the layout and overall look of the proposed building.”