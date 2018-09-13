Library to host Clean Living Series starting Sept. 8

The Saugatuck-Douglas District Library will begin a Clean Living Series designed to inspire healthy minds and bodies starting Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.

The series will begin with Diane Devereax sharing her knowledge and passion for gardening and food preservation as she teaches about home canning.

Devereax, a Michigan native, has taught at culinary schools and commercial kitchens. Her degree in international business led to a disaster management career. She also hosts a weekly radio show and has a popular blog called “The Canning Diva.”

Participants will be able to sample three recipes from her books, which will be available for purchase at the program. They are encouraged to bring their canning questions and, if they like, a home canned good to share.

Look for a Cookbook Club coming Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. It will focus on the book “Love Real Food” by Kathryne Taylor.

There will be samples of recipes and an opportunity to share kitchen fails and successes.

All of the books featured in the Clean Living Series are available for checkout at the library. Visit sdlibrary. org for more information on these and other upcoming programs.