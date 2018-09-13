Home Around Town Library to host Clean Living Series starting Sept. 8
Library to host Clean Living Series starting Sept. 8
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Library to host Clean Living Series starting Sept. 8

0
library
now viewing

Library to host Clean Living Series starting Sept. 8

9-13 Cranes kids crates 6x-cr
now playing

Harvesting fun

9-13 MBC She believed 2 6x-cr
now playing

Successful 'Baldy 2.0' eyes still better things

9-13 Canim stern 6x-cr
now playing

Canim visit celebrates nautical art here

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Michigan-born Reynolds will be missed

9-13 Hope GPS 3x-cr
now playing

BC+A plays Hope Sept. 21

9-13 Glinski Tim 1x-cr
now playing

Douglas dramatist slates free readings Saturday

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

History Center honors Kutzel, Ashley

9-13 SDGC 6x-cr
now playing

Celebrating with friends

The Saugatuck-Douglas District Library will begin a Clean Living Series designed to inspire healthy minds and bodies starting Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.

The series will begin with Diane Devereax sharing her knowledge and passion for gardening and food preservation as she teaches about home canning.

Devereax, a Michigan native, has taught at culinary schools and commercial kitchens. Her degree in international business led to a disaster management career.  She also hosts a weekly radio show and has a popular blog called “The Canning Diva.”

Participants will be able to sample three recipes from her books, which will be available for purchase at the program. They are encouraged to bring their canning questions and, if they like, a home canned good to share.

Look for a Cookbook Club coming Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. It will focus on the book “Love Real Food” by Kathryne Taylor.

There will be samples of recipes and an opportunity to share kitchen fails and successes.

All of the books featured in the Clean Living Series are available for checkout at the library. Visit sdlibrary. org for more information on these and other upcoming programs.

Related Posts
9-13 Cranes kids crates 6x-cr

Harvesting fun

Publisher 0
9-13 MBC She believed 2 6x-cr

Successful ‘Baldy 2.0’ eyes still better things

Publisher 0
9-13 Canim stern 6x-cr

Canim visit celebrates nautical art here

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video