Library to host fall adult butterfly program, more

The Saugatuck-Douglas District Library is offering fall adult learning programs.

  • Local horticulturist Hannah Nendick-Mason will present a free session on Butterfly Gardening and Project Monarch Watch Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

She will discuss the best ways to attract butterflies to your garden. Participants will also learn about the University of Kansas citizen-science program and Project Monarch Watch, which tracks tagged butterflies during their fall migration to Mexico. Butterflies tagged in Saugatuck and Douglas have been retrieved in Mexican over-wintering sites for the past two years.

Participants can also take home milkweed seeds to start their own butterfly habitat.

  • Local artist Al Dickson will teach a watercolor painting class Tuesday, Oct. 3, starting at 2:30 p.m. The $15 fee includes all materials. Dickson’s work was selected for the 2016 Holland Tulip Time poster. For more information and or to register (space is limited), call (269) 857-8241,

Adult programs coming in November and December will include a cooking demonstration by Chris Ferris from Farmhouse Deli, and a drawing/painting class with Holland artist Carolyn Stitch, details to be announced.

For updates, visit the library website at sdlibrary.org.

 

