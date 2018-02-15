Library to seek ‘smaller’ building request Aug. 7

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck-Douglas District Library’s 1870s-built home is not getting any newer. The board, turned down in Aug. 5, 2014, requests to build a new $5.14-million library on land it had bought across the street from its current Douglas home, plans to ask voters Aug. 7 to approve a scaled-down facility on that 160 Center St. property.

Members expect to finalize ballot proposal language in March, but said it will be “a significantly smaller” tax-hike than the 2014 proposal.

Voters were asked that year to approve a 10-year, 0.3-mill increase for operations and 26-year, 0.67-mill tax hike for a bond to build, furnish and equip a new 12,500-square-foot facility on vacant land the board had purchased.

The former was turned down 856 “no” votes to 593 “yes.” The bond request was denied 899 to 550. Many who voted no said they were not anti-library, but felt the proposal was overly ambitious and expensive. Some also objected to the board buying land beforehand.

The present building, originally a church, has limited space and technology assets, lacks adequate restrooms and separates children and adult sections on different floors, making it necessary for more staff to monitor and serve patrons.

It also has infrastructure problems, including groundwater leakage and mold damage.

The board’s 2014 capital campaign raised about $275,000, most of which went to purchase the still-empty lot across Center Street. The remaining money, about $87,000, was deposited in a specially-designated account for facility improvements.

Donors inquiring about the status of their three-year-old investments were told at the April 19, 2017, board meeting that a smaller-scale building strategic plan was underway. Community members were invited to four public sessions to furnish input.

The board last week announced the resulting 2018-2023 Strategic Plan, claiming a new building is critical to achieving the objectives set out:

Goal 1: Build a new, barrier-free facility that meets the needs of all our patrons. Work with trustees, consultants and community members to determine the desired features of a new facility, including accessible entrances and restrooms, designated quiet zones, staff work spaces and a multipurpose space for meetings and programs. Form a building campaign committee to engage the community and build support for the new building.

Goal 2: Create a collection of resources that meets community needs. Determine the appropriate collection size and makeup based on current usage, changing technology and comparison to peer institutions. Increase responsiveness to patron requests by buying requested titles and formats and publicize the Library’s willingness to do so.

Goal 3: Maximize communication to all members of the community. Increase annually the number of individuals subscribed to the Library’s email messaging service. Use direct mail to distribute a brief annual report on Library programs and services. Submit bimonthly press releases to local newspapers, highlighting programs, services and news items.

Goal 4: Introduce new technology to enhance public service and staff efficiency. Explore cost, feasibility and interest in new technological services including mobile printing and circulating WiFi hotspots. Offer and promote biannual group classes on the use of electronic media services, including Overdrive, Hoopla, RBdigital and Freegal. Pursue RFID self-check functionality for more efficient circulation and patron confidentiality. Once converted to an RFID system, the framework would be in place to install security gates to protect the Library’s collection in a new building.

Goal 5: Offer programs that engage all community members. Pursue new partnerships with business and community organizations to offer free or low cost educational programs. In a new facility, create a multi-purpose room for programs and community meetings.

After the 2014 votes failed, the Library mailed surveys to all district residents. More than 63 percent of the 332 responses said they were in favor of a building a new library. Last spring’s survey confirmed that.

Community input focused on the following priorities:

Barrier-free access to the facility, including more restrooms.

More space to accommodate a larger collection, programming needs and quiet reading areas.

Survey results and focus group conversations showed that the previous proposal was too big and expensive for this size community. The board is working with an architect and construction management team to make sure the new design has what is needed at a price taxpayers can afford.

Should voters approve the Aug. 7 request(s), the millage would go into effect as part of the winter property tax bill sent in December 2018. New construction would start next spring.

For more details and information, visit sdlibrary.org/about-us/strategic-plan.