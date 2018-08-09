Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stopppel

Years ago my father gave me solid advice I did not feel obliged to follow. “The older a man gets the better he has to dress so he doesn’t look like a shabby old man,” he said. The old boy followed his own advice, updating his wardrobe on a regular basis.

I have no objection to getting older. The birthday thing is a bit of a drag, if only because I’ve been doing it for so long that pony rides and doofy-looking party hats have no appeal. They never have, for that matter.

Silver hair — and it is silver, not gray, silver — suits me better than previous decades when blond migrated to brown. So do hats, such as fedoras and Panama hats for summer. And, I like the plus-65 discounts, although I would prefer a clerk, wait staff member or ticket taker would ask if I am truly eligible.

Besides, getting a bit older means we can fuss that the Sunday funny pages aren’t as good as they were when the denizens of Gasoline Alley entertained us. That written, we do like Pickles because it’s a mirror image of our life.

What I dislike are the honorary descriptions. Words and phrases like “golden ager, “senior citizen” and “retiree.” At least it is better here than in United Kingdom, where our group is known as “the elderly” and “old age pensioners.” Them’s fighting words.

The real problem is that everyone is watching us, just to be sure we aren’t starting to “slip” as they politely refer to getting a bit forgetful.

If a young person forgets something, it’s written off as being careless or not doing their best thinking. Middle and high school students have their minds on other things such as sports or “it.” (Yes, we do remember what “it” is.)

Before retirement, forgetting something is merely the result of being of being too stressed or trying to multi-task too many things. But the moment someone over 65 can’t remember where they left the car keys, children and neighbors give each other that knowing look and begin to research “assisted living” facilities. Assisted living being another euphemism for Old Folks Home.

Meantime, we’ll have a bit of fun. Mainly it is passive-aggressive behavior, but sometimes it’s pure aggressive. Remember how your mother could look over the top of her glasses, put the fear of God into you and get you to sit up straight, sit still, be quiet and behave? Grands and greats know when and how to use it.

Trust me, there is nothing wrong with our hearing. We learned from Winston Churchill, who, when someone said something he didn’t like, he ignored them. When provoked, he’d snap, “Speak up” and make them repeat the same thing a second or third time, just to frustrate them, intimidating them with a lethal glare the whole time.

As for this idea that we have selective hearing, nuts to that. If you are mindlessly prattling away, we have learned the fine art of giving you a blank expression in hopes that you’ll move on. Or, if we’re feeling playful, we’ll bog you down with endless questions until you are confused and forget what you were saying.

We know incredibly long, boring, heavily-detailed stories to tell you. And we won’t hesitate to launch into one in hopes you’ll soon drift off to sleep.

My suggestion is smile when you ask, “Are you sure you’re really eligible for the discount?” If it’s a tip you are hoping for, that smile and question works for us, even if we know what you’re doing. We’ll reach into our pocket to pull out the soft plastic squeezy coin purse we got at the county fair back in Nineteen Ought Six Four and fish out an extra dime. We’ll hide it under our dinner plate just to make you look for it.