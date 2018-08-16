Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

A friend introduced me the other day to an acquaintance, explaining I was the rector of All Saints’ Episcopal Church and a mystery writer.

The fellow asked what I did, and because I sometimes miss the finer social nuances, I took his question literally. Thinking he was inquiring about the writing, I said, “Oh, I murder people.”

When he withdrew his right hand, I had an idea that was not the expected answer.

While this latest round of Lake Effect was blowing horizontally outside the window, I spent an hour or so reading the columns in an online gardening magazine,. One on poisonous plants in particular caught my interest for two reasons:

As someone who gardens, I was surprised to read how many plants and shrubs can be deadly.

I’ve had a bit of fun in my spare time writing murder mysteries set in Saugatuck in the Roaring ‘20s. The third one being published, “A Murder of Crows,” seems quite venomous.

I had no idea that some of our favorite vegetables could harm pets and wild animals that wander through our properties. Raw potatoes and potato vines, tomato plants, rhubarb leaves and castor beans can be positively lethal. So are azaleas, autumn crocuses, tulips and most lilies. And those beautiful old-fashioned foxgloves can be a heart-stopper.

No one is saying we can’t have these plants in our gardens, and so far no one has tried to pass an ordinance or law against them.

Frankly, I’ve never heard of a any animal chowing down on any of them. If anything. deer seem to think azaleas and rhodies are a delicacy.

Rather, it’s children and perhaps older adults with memory problems who can find themselves in dire straits. Maybe they see us plucking a few nasturtiums to accessorize our dinner plate and don’t realize that other plants and flowers aren’t edible.

It comes down to being aware of what we’re doing and knowing what we are planting. Fortunately, we are surrounded by nursery owners and Master Gardeners who are more than eager to be helpful