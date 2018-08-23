Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

When I was growing up in Minnesota, Minneapolis and St. Paul were known as the “Twin Cities” and more often just “The Cities,” as in, “We’re going to the cities for the day.” We all knew what it meant.

Although they were much bigger than Saugatuck and Douglas, there were many similarities. For one thing, The Cities were separated by a bridge over a river.

More importantly, like Saugatuck and Douglas, Minneapolis and St. Paul were friendly competitors who had the good sense to unite their cavalry when threatened.

The general feeling was that St. Paul was a “working town” with the flour mills and heavy industry. For many years an interesting aroma wafted over it from the stockyards at South St. Paul. Residents would smile and claim it was the smell of money. Some years there was a slightly different aroma coming from the state capitol building.

Minneapolis was trendy, cosmopolitan, the headquarters of Fortunate 500 corporations and the fabled Dayton’s Department Store before it changed hands several times and now is known as Macy’s. The city had parks, live theatre, a symphony orchestra and more. The premier restaurant was the Criterion Club with its plush carpet and heavy velvet curtains.

For decades the two cities were competitive rivals, each with a chip on one shoulder and an air of superiority on the other. Then something happened. When Garrison Keillor started “A Prairie Home Companion” at the once shabby Fitzgerald Auditorium, St. Paul pulled back its shoulders and became trendy. People would drive from (gasp) Minneapolis there for dinner, go to PHC and then out for a bump or two, or stop by at Mickey’s Diner, soon making it a destination spot. During the week, employees at the corporate headquarters walked down to the Haberdashery for lunch, even if it was well past the era of three martinis.

Minneapolis took a look at St. Paul and before long was were sprucing up. Thus a trend began. One city would move forward, inspiring the other to do the same. They were still competing for the same dollars, but it made both better.

That’s what I like about Saugatuck and Douglas. Ever since I came here in 1990 there has been this friendly (OK, sometimes not so friendly) rivalry, yet each town maintains its own ethos and traditions.

Every good thing that happens in Douglas benefits Saugatuck and vice versa. And every time it happens, it makes the experiences better for guests and residents alike.

The people who would like to merge two towns have some good points. It might be more efficient and cost-effective, but this gentle rivalry and competition is important too.

The idea that our individual lives are performance art applies to our communities, and for now it’s a stellar performance.