Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I have always loved studying history. I go places with my Kindle, loaded with wonderful texts to read and keep me from being bored and restless.

Recently, I was enjoying a multi-volume set on the history of the Saxons in England. Madame is so used to my hobby that she no longer asks, “Seriously?” She may think it, but doesn’t ask.

The other day someone posted some 300 old postcards online, all of my hometown when I was growing up. I had fun going through them, remembering the businesses, owners, their employees and what they sold. Lots of memories of characters who walked the streets and long-departed friends.

I love slowly working my way through the Saugatuck Douglas History Center’s archives of old Commercial Records, most of them online now. Add to that displays at the Center’s Old School House and Pump House Museum, and we get to vicariously step back in time for a few minutes to see the past.

It’s said those who forget history are doomed to repeat their mistakes. But there’s more to it. History gives us a sense of connection with others, a heritage. In time, even if we moved to the area, it somehow becomes ingrained in our DNA.

You now hold in your hands a legacy that dates back a century and a half: a continuously-published weekly newspaper.

Stop by the Saugatuck Drugstore soda fountain and you become part of a tradition that includes all the awkwardness of a first date between two people, or grandparents introducing a younger generation to a green phosphate, made the same way it has been for many decades.

Walk into Pumpernickel’s Restaurant and you’ll be standing on the same wooden floor where the manager of Whipple’s grocery store became the inspiration for the Charmin advertising campaign.

Go into The Butler restaurant and see the old photos of when it was the Butler Hotel. There are decades more history at Marro’s, Coral Gables, the Sand Bar, Wally’s and Phil’s.

Go into the James Brandess Gallery where people used to get their mail, talk in the lobby and catch up on each other’s news. The list goes on.

We don’t get to physically travel back in time. Frankly, I’m relieved I’m not crossing dirt streets or using the “little house out in back.” Take a good look at some of the old photographs; some places were truly shabby.

When we neglect history we lose those connections. The good news is new generations rise when we need them, using their ability to make history come alive and share it with others.

