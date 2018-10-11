Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Thirty years ago Robert Fulghum published a small book titled “Everything I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.”

You may remember its basic instructions: be truthful, don’t touch other people’s things, keep your hands to yourself and so on. There were consequences for forgetting those rules, and more intensive ones for breaking them on purpose.

That book, along with the late Aretha Franklin’s hit song “Respect,” keeps coming back to me almost every time I turn on the news.

Much of the news, and most of the social media, is a constant saga of people who either forgot those early childhood lessons or believed they were so entitled that the rules don’t apply to them. This diet of bad news gives us mental and emotional indigestion.

We all blunder, bump into others and make mistakes. Most of us were taught if you said or did something wrong, apologize on the spot. And make it sincere.

None of this conditional prattle that starts with, “If I did something that hurts others, I would like to apologize.” That’s two conditions in one sentence: “if” and “would.”

Trust me, if you think you need to apologize you did hurt someone. Conditional apologies don’t mean much. As I see it, the one true problem we have in our country is lack of respect for others.

That concept of respect extends outward but almost always starts with ourselves. Let’s say you spend $20 to buy a new rake to clear off the leaves. Probably you had to earn the money to pay for it, and if you have self-respect you want to take care of it because it represents the time you spend on your job.

That’s self-respect: you understand the value of money. And you use the rake to tidy up your property for the same reason: it cost a lot of money to buy the property and you want it to look good. Or, perhaps you want to get the leaves raked before they blow across the street to your neighbor’s home — the one who has already raked his lawn.

Leaf raking is small potatoes. The big one is respecting and upholding the dignity of other people. Lately it seems we don’t see or hear much of it.

Political elections have always been nasty, dating back to the Presidential contest between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. We’ve used attempts at humor to belittle other people and whole nations, then something has shifted in society, causing us to smarten up and stop.

A classic example were the Polish jokes folks used for years. Then, when the ship builders in Gdansk formed their union, Solidarity, and had the courage to stand up to Moscow, the jokes stopped and we probably felt sheepish. Ethnic jokes are not just “out” but considered a hate crime.

Respecting ourselves our possessions and the dignity of others can be a challenge. Yet, it may be the most important thing we can do if we have any hope for holding society together.