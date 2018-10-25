Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

When I was growing up, the worst day of autumn was when my sister walked home from school and noticed the lace curtains were missing from the windows.

It meant Mother had started her annual fall housecleaning and for the next week we had to be vigilant about every crumb, make sure our bedrooms were in perfect order and not make any mess.

She was especially firm about keeping the dining room table clean of books, projects and other debris, reminding us she had signed our family up for the Clean Dining Room Table Club. It wasn’t till decades later I learned it was a very private club with only one member: Mother.

Worse, we had to keep our clothes closets neat and tidy. That was a challenge because it didn’t take long for mine to look like the treasure room in King Tut’s tomb, and she wasn’t buying nonsense about aromatic worn socks keeping monsters at bay.

Despite those recurring nightmares from childhood, I love autumn. Part of it is the aroma of dead leaves. Even better is a whiff of someone in the country burning leaves.

Such thick, acrid smoke is now almost a thing of the past. Sometimes I’ll take a few oak leaves behind the house, out of the breeze and sight, light them, let them burn for a few moments, then blow them out, just to smell them.

It’s also a delight to see neighbors decorate for Halloween. At the end of the block friends have festooned a tree trunk with orange twinkle lights.

Across the street “the Griswolds,” as I love to tease them, have planted their lawn with decorations and trained colored, moving lights on the front of their house. In a window ghosts dance to spooky music. At night people slow down to look at the display for good reason.

I’m a bit of a piker: a cast-off artificial wreath on which I wound a couple strands of small orange lights. It’s tied to the light post. That’s it.

Downtown are more displays. I’ve never understood the tradition of putting dead agricultural produce and straw bales street corners, but this year Greg of SDABA decorated the pumpkins and it looks wonderful.

We decorate the insides of our homes for ourselves, the outsides for others, just to let them know we are thinking of them. As Martha Stewart would say, “It’s a good thing.”

Now is the best time of autumn. We delight in the changing colors of leaves, and the best time of the day is about an hour before sunset. It’s what filmmakers and many artists call “The Golden Hour.” The sunlight is at a different angle, and for a few wonderful minutes all of the colors become more intense, then slowly mute away.

Go create wonderful memories because we are lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the world