Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Perhaps you’re familiar with the late Sam Campbell’s book “Nature’s Messages: A Book of Wilderness Wisdom” written 66 years ago.

One chapter, “Moon of the Barren Boughs,” begins, “The carnival of autumn is over … The red imps have had their day,” reminding us that the brilliant color of the changing leaves has ended for another year.

In their wake we see structures of the trees — the full length of trunks, major limbs, branches and signs of the past seasons’ new growth. The leaves are of course spread over our lawns and gardens. Many of us are busy getting them out to the street for city crews to haul away.

For many there’s a tinge of sadness. The green canopy is gone, the branches seem stark against the sky — and all the more so on gray days. As for the leaves, just a few days earlier we saw beauty overhead; now we see work to be done that is underfoot.

We hope we can get everything done before the first lasting snowfall. Then it will be time for shovelling and blowing.

The book invites us to move away from the melancholy and look at the beauty in these barren boughs. We’re invited to go out on a clear night, especially when there’s at least a half-moon, and see the beauty there.

It’s time to look up as Canada geese migrate in V-formations to winter homes where there is water, food and sanctuary. To see the last starlings fly overhead and hope that this might be the magic moment we see them dance in abstract formations before taking roosts for the night.

There is always time to lean on a rake, to talk with a passer by and perhaps invite them to join the fun. To watch children ride bikes through piles, or jump and play in the leaves.

It’s our chance to finish raking or blowing for the day, look at what we’ve accomplished and enjoy rewards of our work. It’s the season to come inside, warm up and relax.

We are fortunate to live in a part of the country that has four seasons, all in their own way beautiful. If we can will our hearts with more of that, and less wrangling over politics, we’d be happier.

As President Lincoln observed, “We’re about as happy as we make up our mind to be.” The season of barren boughs offers us a lot of good stuff for our hearts and minds.