Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

After learning former President George H.W. Bush had died at age 94, many us recalled memories from his White House tenure.

For some it was the end of the Cold War and tearing down of the Berlin Wall. Or watching Dana Cary on “Saturday Night Life” impersonate the then-President. Maybe it was how, after losing a bitterly-fought election, he and President Clinton patched up their differences to work for the common good of others.

I met Mr. Bush the day after he had won the Iowa primary and held a rally in Minnesota. Like many others, I thought his mother was with him until someone hissed, “That’s his wife!”

Soon after his passing I read an article about what a thoughtful and gracious man Bush was. Same for his wife, Barbara.

The Bush family home was in Texas. They, like most of us, treasured being home for Christmas. They chose not to — not that Christmas at the White House is the worst alternative.

They knew if they flew home for Christmas, Secret Service agents assigned to them would have to spend time away from families. Bush insisted shifts be shortened so agents could rotate in to fulfil their duty but also schedule time to be at their home.

The President and his family delayed Christmas a day and flew to Texas Dec. 26. His agents’ families were important to him too.

Bush’s thoughtfulness and graciousness towards others are in rare supply today. We see examples but there’s room for more. Add old-fashioned decency to that too.

It is too easy to blame the lack of these virtues on one or another political party, or toxicity in so much social media. The fact is most problems and challenges in this world come because we put our personal agendas ahead of others.

We see it on the highway where there is road construction and/or at parking lots on busy days. Someone who thinks the world revolves around them charges forward to squeeze in ahead of someone else.

We see it with bully boys and mean girls who delight in proving they are better than others. They want to be feared, but we pity them more than anything.

The people, like former President Bush, we admire for grace have the courage to be thoughtful of others. Their thoughtfulness comes from an inner nobility, not money, power or position. When we meet such a person, we instinctively know it and are in the presence of human greatness.

There will always be positions open in life for thoughtful and kind men and women. President Bush set the example and a high bar for us.