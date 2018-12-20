Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Here we are, just days from Christmas, and I have not yet seen advertisements for The Clapper, Pocket Fisherman by Popiel or Chia pet.

Perhaps you remember these from the past. The Clap-per, with its jingle, “clap on, clap off” was the perfect gift for grandparents so they wouldn’t have to get out of bed to turn on or off the lights. It provided such entertainment, especially if there were several in the same room.

The Pocket Fisherman was a lightweight, short and telescoping fishing pole which came with line and genuine lures kept inside the handle. I saw one being used and it looked like an angry bluegill would break it to smithereens.

Chia pets, which have been around for decades, come in an assortment of terra cotta bases: cats, dogs, other animals, even our Presidents.

Recipients of these treasured gifts are instructed to thoroughly soak the base, then spread on chia seeds. In a few days, the terra cotta will start to sprout, and soon after everyone will admire its beauty, oohing and aahing about such a thoughtful gift-giver. Don’t give out too many or you might end up with one next year.

I am constantly amazed at the creativity shown separating us from our money. The other night I was listening to a radio program I will probably avoid in the future: a 15-minute evangelical offering called, “The Truck Driver’s Special” for “you men driving the big super slab up and down this country.” Maybe the producer forgot that women are allowed to drive too.

In return for a $100 “love offering” to keep the show in the air, the donor would receive a truck headliner of the Ascension into Heaven, autographed no less! I wrote to inquire whose autograph it was, and if it came with a genuine certificate of authenticity.

My favorite current commercial series is by Farmers Insurance. You’ve probably seem then: a museum full of strange disasters their company covered — cement poured into a convertible, angry squirrels who dented a truck with nuts and so on.

They are rather clever, so I took a few moments to write the company, asking where the museum was so we could visit it. Suffice it to note I am still waiting to hear back.

Come to think of it, I’m still waiting to hear back from Roy Acuff whose theme song was “The Wabash Cannon Ball.” It seems the tune can be played on the bagpipes, so 40 years I wrote to offer to join him onstage performing it at the Grand Old Opry. It’s a little late now, since he’s been dead for decades.

Meanwhile, if any brainiac makes a midnight delivery of a boxed and wrapped Chia pet on our front porch, just remember that we have photoelectric eyes and lights. And they are hardwired, so don’t try clapping to turn them off.