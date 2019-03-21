Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

The other morning I realized I hadn’t heard anything about Saugatuck’s 2019 Tony Vettori Citizen of the Year Award.

There’s a good reason. The award wasn’t given last year and nothing has been done this year … yet. We can fix that. There are many great people in our area who give of themselves to make our community better. We are even better when we recognize what they’ve done and honor it.

When Tony started the award, Saugatuck had just gone through the Battle of Park Street, the banned sculpture scandal and palaver over sidewalk benches. All that in addition to the usual city business. We needed good news, something positive.

To help turn things around, he proposed a Citizen of the Year award so we could rally around at least one good thing. After Tony passed away, the award was renamed in his memory.

The tradition has been to nominate and choose a city resident who is living. I like the last requirement because, as Myron Wolfsheim told Jay Gatsby, “I honor my friends while they are still with us.” The challenge is recognition becomes something of a lifetime achievement award, with the next stop being at Riverside Cemetery.

Perhaps it’s time to change the tradition. If Saugatuck and Douglas city councils, plus the Saugatuck Township Board would agree, we could expand this to include a larger area. After all, caring and self-giving don’t stop abruptly because of a line on a county map.

Our elected officials don’t always agree with each other, much less their counterparts in the other two jurisdictions. Sometimes it has led to squabbles and ruffled feathers.

We elect them because we expect them to look after our interests, and if they get a little excited and their blood pressure elevates, well, that’s just free entertainment for the rest of us.

But non-elected individuals giving of themselves is another matter. They do it for the good of us all, often for years. Most of us would welcome the opportunity to honor them.

If you think this might be a good thing, it doesn’t need to be over-engineered. There is elegance in simplicity. Let your elected officials know and they’ll get on with it, working out the details such as dates, the selection committee and all the rest.

Maybe the two mayors and township supervisor could meet in the fire department parking lot for a game of rock, paper, scissors, with the winner getting to announce the time and location.

We have enough time to revive and change this annual award this year. Let’s have a little fun and make it happen, with the result that we get to say “thank you” to one of our own.