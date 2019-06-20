Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

It’s not even Independence Day and already some craft stores are displaying their Christmas merchandise.

We’ve all heard the hue and cry about rushing the season, commercialization of the holiday and so on. I understand that, having grown up observing the seasons in a routine order.

Mother was so scrupulous about this that she was appalled to see anyone in their “summer whites” until Memorial Day afternoon. If course, she was of an age when she stilled called the holiday Decoration Day because that was when people decorated the graves of departed loved ones. Even the dead who were less beloved still got full floral treatment.

I can understand why it is disconcerting to walk into a store, most likely one for crafters and do-it-yourself hobbyists, and see merchandise we associate with still far-distant holidays. I also understand why the stores are doing it. For craft-makers, waiting until after Thanksgiving just won’t work.

Mother and grandmother started knitting sweaters, Argyll socks and other Christmas presents when the air conditioning was going. The year my father decided to make some outdoor Christmas display according to instructions from some magazine like Hammer and Thumb, Tongue and Groove or whatever, he got on the task in August. That’s when the basement was the coolest place in the house.

But the all-time winners for getting an early crack at Christmas were friends in Sargeant, Minn.

If you’ve seen a Ma and Pa Kettle film, you know everything you need to about these friends. Mary had a voice that could be heard half a mile upwind in a full gale; Ray consistently conserved his strength and energy.

Anyway, it was Christmas Eve and Ray was eager to get to church, not out of religious devotion but because there were always good eats at the end of it. Mary was still shovelling popcorn into the last gifts for the grandchildren and a bit provoked by Ray’s nagging that she should have started earlier. “For pity’s sake, I planted the corn back in May!” she said.

If someone wants an early start on a project, good for them. If they’re happy doing it, I’m tickled. If that means a storeowner is savvy enough to put the supplies they need on display, it’s good for the economy.

None of it is my business or concern. Besides, when the garden catalogs arrived back in January, I got an early start by placing my order. It’s a good thing,too. This unusually cold and wet spring took a toll on germinating seeds and I’ve replanted some of them.

We all have our own agendas on how to get things done. As long as we aren’t hurting ourselves or others, we can probably survive nicely without the commentary of others or their supervision of our calendars.

As a wise person said, “We’re all entitled to our opinions, but a kind person knows when to keep them to themselves.”