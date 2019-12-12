Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Most of us have foods we appreciate and others we do not.

I grew up in southwest Minnesota on the frontier of the Lutefisk Ghetto. It’s an acquired taste: fillet of Norwegian cod, soaked in lye, dried in the open air until the consistency of shoe leather, packed and shipped to Minnesota, where it is soaked until the lye leaches out, then cooked.

People next door in Wisconsin love limburger cheese. You can get it deep-fried on a stick there. Folks in West Virginia might not appreciate these Upper Midwest delicacies, but we might not stand in line either for a plate of ramps: wild garlic onion/mustard that leaves a 3-day vapor trail behind anyone who eats it. Some companies state in their employment contract that eating ramps is subject to immediate dismissal.

These foods share aromas that will take roses off the wallpaper, but once you get used to the smell and taste, they aren’t all that bad.

A bonus of cooking lutefisk in the microwave is the essence stays with you: a gift that keeps giving. At least lutefisk is served with leftsa. a Norwegian version of a tortilla made out of cold mashed potatoes which has the consistency of thin plywood. Lots of butter and brown sugar makes it palatable.

This list of regional foods that others detest goes on, but the one that pulls us together — Republican and Democrat, religious and atheist —is Christmas fruitcake. If you don’t like someone but feel obligated to give them a gift, fruitcake is your last resort.

Chicago-born cartoonist Edward Gorey created a Christmas card depicting solemn, black-garbed people depositing fruitcake into an open grave. Stand-up comedians joke about it. Your Aunt Prunella will swallow hard, smile sweetly and say, “Oh, how kind of you.” Next morning, you’re cut out of her will.

Most of our collection came from my home parish. For 75 years the church women raised money by baking fruitcake. They’d make about two tons of it, all in half- and one-pound blocks, and there was quite the mystique about it.

If little Prudence started out cracking eggs for the batter when she was five, she’d have the same joy for the rest of her life. The same applied to every other ingredient and step. That way no one could ever learn the complete recipe and divulge it to outsiders. Because it was top secret, they felt justified jacking up the price each year. It was actually pretty tasty.

Unfortunately, the local chapter of the Union of Episcopal Fruit Cake Bakers hung up their aprons a few years ago. Some wags thought it was because they had saturated the market, but the is it is labor and love intensive, and the members who made it found it impossible to recruit the younger generations. More is the pity, because they said farewell to a lot of friendships made in the church kitchen.

The good news is that we have a stash hidden away in the back of our freezer, right next to a package of lutefisk. We’re rationing it because someday, well, who knows what might happen.

For those who enjoy it, mark your calendars for National Fruitcake Day Dec. 27. For those who enjoy a bump or two of cognac, don’t forget to start baptizing your delicacy a few days earlier.

This is no “sprinkling” baptism, but neither do you have to go for the full dunk immersion. Just a shot glass or two will suffice.