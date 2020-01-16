Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

During World War II my father was assigned by the Army Air Corps to give new recruits vision screenings. You know the eye charts: big letter on top, smaller letters on each line down, with the printer’s trademark in fine print on the bottom.

One future sharpshooter got to the bottom line and Dad asked him to spell what he saw there.

“Spell it?” the recruit replied. “I know that fellow. His family lived down the block from me.”

I always liked that story, and persuaded the old boy to submit it to Reader’s Digest as a “Humor in the Uniform” entry. He wasn’t too excited about the idea until I told him the magazine paid $50 for pieces they accepted and printed. Then he sent it off off right away. Forty years later he was still waiting for a reply.

We seem to be losing our senses of humor and appreciation for it. We take everything so seriously, fear some someone might share our idea of what’s funny, take offense and we’ll be “sent to Coventry,” as the British would say of our current cancel culture.

Another story used to double up my father with laughter every time he told it. Seems a customer in his store mentioned that he and his wife were going on vacation to Italy. “Weren’t you there during the war?” Dad asked.

“For sure,” said the fellow. “But I was so busy shooting at the Germans I didn’t get to look around at the scenery.”

I think it’s funny too, but I’m sure someone would take offense at it.

Humor can be challenging. Stephen Leacock said watching a poor, old woman slip on the ice wasn’t funny; but watching a pompous, over-fed, self-important windbag fall was. Today, the Union of Pompous, Over-fed, Self-important Windbags would file a class-action lawsuit because of our disparaging chortle.

President Lincoln knew how to tell funny stories, usually ending with a bit of self-deprecating humor. He took his work as a lawyer seriously, and was even more serious about being President. But he still had time to irritate his cabinet with a story to break the tension.

One day when the discussion was hot and heavy, he interrupted and said, “I forgot to tell you I met a soldier with a wooden leg named Wilson. I forgot to ask the name of his other leg.”

Yes, a bad joke, but after the Secretaries of This, That, and the Other Thing understood and laughed for a moment, they were able to settle down to business.

A little humor up the chain of command from grass-roots to the top might be good for all of us. Sure, there are serious problems, but laughter won’t make them worse and might do some good.

Years ago, surgeon Will Mayo was invited to an experimental farm to look at an unsuccessful attempt to convert a muskeg bog into tillable land.

Dr. Mayo looked at the field, then with a straight face advised the scientists to have a bulldozer push back six inches of soil, put down two inches of asphalt and cover it six inches of topsoil.

They thought it over, then one of them burst out laughing. The others caught on and enjoyed a good laugh at themselves and their failure.