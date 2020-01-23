Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I have met three Presidents in my life. Mr. Truman kissed me on the forehead when I was a baby; I shook President Nixon’s hand when he made a campaign stop in my hometown; and I met G.W. Bush just after he won the Iowa caucus.

I met Hubert Humphrey a few times but don’t think he counts because he never moved beyond Vice President. Over the years I have shaken hands with other famous people, handing my Kodak Brownie to have someone else take my picture with them.

My Father said it was just as important to know the school janitor as the principal, meaning I should never think so highly of myself that I wouldn’t shake hands with or speak to everyone. He was right, because had stories to tell.

Many could have stepped out of the pages of a Damon Runyon short story. Slim the Barber, who chain smoked and took a bump out of a bottle on the back shelf while he cut hair and told stories about others who had sat in same chair where I was trying not to flinch when he used a straight edge.

Sportswriter Benny Sternberg knew every boxer who threw a match, and always kept a bottle in his newsroom desk drawer.

Or Walt Bruzek, a copywriter for a third-tier advertising agency who knew every baseball player who ever checked into Mayo’s for a medical once-over. He treated me to a malted milk one day so I could meet Burleigh Grimes, the last major league pitcher authorized to throw a spitball. Or Dr. Graham, who had the shortest professional baseball career of all times: one out, never got to bat and never had a ball come anywhere near the outfield.

I am sure that if you and I sat down talking, within a few minutes I’d be hearing stories about interesting characters you’ve met. We’ve all experienced it and they make our lives more interesting, because they add stories we can contribute to a conversation. Sometimes, we meet someone who changes our life.

It looks like we’re on the brink of losing those experiences. Attend a party or dinner where “the wrong sort of person” is there and your life is ruined. Having your picture taken with what an individual or group believes is unacceptable, and you may as well sign up for a lifetime membership at a monastery that enforces silence.

Or hold ideas, raise doubts and ask questions from the wrong side of an issue, and that’s it for you; you are grounded for life.

I have read about people who demand their host/hostess give them the guest list, so they can be sure they won’t be accused of being with someone deemed unacceptable.

They’d better not have any questionable relatives, friends or business associates either. And while they’re at it, they also want to know what food is being served to make sure it is ethically sourced.

They tiptoe around on these social eggshells because they are terrified someone will ostracize them. It’s like French and Russian revolutionaries who bumped off their kings, czars and families, then turned on each other in orgies of bloodletting.

It’s hard to get away now with shooting, beheading or otherwise killing someone who holds the wrong ideas. We do it through the cancel culture method. Some of Stalin’s ex-friends became enemies, and even while show trials against them were being held, photo technicians were excising pictures of them standing next to Fearless Leader. Cancel Culture Club members have it easier with Photoshop.

If this trend continues, we will deprive ourselves of wonderful experiences and fascinating people. We’ll miss out on great conversations, debates and subjects to mull when we are alone. That’s what gives us wisdom, rather than just parroting popular doctrines of the day. We can even learn to agree that we disagree, and stay friends.

When I was growing up, Dottie B was my babysitter while her husband was a lawyer at the Mayo Clinic. Harry ended up on the Supreme Court, where he wrote the majority opinion for Roe vs. Wade. I hope I’m right about this agree to disagree and stay friends business, or the right-to-life side of the debate might want to cancel me due to guilt by association. You could be next.