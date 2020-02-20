Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

The weekend of the Winter Gallery Stroll also brought the opening of a new Robert Harry Fort exhibit at the Old School House in Douglas. As always, it was magnificently done. Fifteen of his local paintings are on display now through May, along with several paintings by Cora Bliss Taylor.

Fort could look and truly see the beauty of what others might view as ordinary. He took great inspiration from his own front and back lawn, or looking out the window of his studio. He found it while looking at children sledding down a snowy street, or a woman hanging out clothes on a winter’s day while kids were going home from school.

Stand in front of Fort’s paintings long enough and it is easy to be drawn into the scene, perhaps magically doing time-traveling to a less-harried, mythical golden age.

Who hasn’t had a hectic day where we year for a simpler era? No robo-calls, smart phones or computers to take up so much of our time? It seems appealing.

Then we realize someone back then had to shovel coal into the furnace and haul out the clinkers. Come spring the house had to be deep cleaned from attic to basement because of coal residue on the walls and curtains. Fruits and vegetables were available only in season. Hours were spent baking bread and hoping the yeast hadn’t died.

That picture with the woman hanging out clothes in midwinter may seem charming, but we’ve grown fond of our automatic washers and dryers. “Going back in time can be overrated,” as my father said.

The Fort paintings are beautiful, but we are losing the plot if we want to step back in time. What I love the artist could see beauty in his own back yard. This collection invites us to look at the people and places we see every day and let them inspire us.

My nephew sent me a copy of Mike Rowe’s book “The Way I Heard It” for Christmas. In one chapter Rowe writes about an aunt, uncle and their children who would come to visit, and invariably tell about a summer vacation to distant national parks or mention a wonderful restaurant where they had eaten. It wasn’t to brag, but such experiences were out of his family’s reach.

Instead of allowing their children to slip into self-pity, as soon as the relatives were gone, Rowe’s parents would say, “Don’t you feel sorry for them, having to drive all across the country just to see something pretty? And here we have such a beautiful back yard to enjoy every day?

“And those restaurants; it’s too bad they’re missing out on home-cooked meals and sitting around the table talking to each other without being interrupted all the time by waiters.”

Mike and his siblings got the message of appreciating what they had in their own back yard. I’d like to think Mr. Fort had the same philosophy.

His offers us the same lessons and opportunities. Go see it yourself, then take a new look at the wonders in our own area.