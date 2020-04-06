Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

The PBS radio show “Freakonomics” last week dealt with sugar — more precisely, how big sugar companies changed our appetites and addicted us to their products.

The result has been a spike in consumption that extends far beyond the partial teaspoon some people use to ruin coffee. It’s in everything and as a nation we go through a lot of it, causing upticks in obesity, diabetes, heart trouble and more. Should states and the federal governments file lawsuits against Big Sugar like they did against the tobacco companies?

Then the show asked: Is my sugar consumption any of your business? Traditionally, Americans are independent and resist authority too restrictive for our tastes. That partly explains why we had a revolution and Canada negotiated their independence. Still, the question remains: Is my sugar consumption, or a lot of other things for that matter, any of your business?

We have been rethinking questions like that now “non-essential” businesses —restaurants, bars, gyms, libraries, museums are closed and we are told to keep six feet apart.

Of course we grumbling about it — that’s in our mental DNA, established when as children we weren’t too keen about being told it was bedtime or to eat our vegetables. Grumbling is good because it gets the frustration out of our system. For example, to me a garden center is an essential business, especially this time of year — grumble, grumble.

Then we got on with the program. Some restaurants began takeout and delivery service, others went out of their way to do something for the benefit of others. We speak of it in terms of community spirit and working together. In many ways it is part of the seldom-mentioned social contract.

But. circling back to the radio topic, how far does this go? At what point do my personal decisions have an impact on your life?

If Person A ladles on the sugar, pours down fizzy drinks and believes that ice cream, pie and candy bars are the basic food groups, they will likely become obese and perhaps have diabetes. They will need medical care, and since all of us, directly or indirectly, share that financial burden, what is our mutual responsibility?

Even when the economic factor doesn’t fit into the question, what responsibility do we have to others? Recently a vigilant vegan jogger demanded that people along her route quit grilling because the smell of meat made her nauseous. Does she have the moral right to enforce her beliefs on others? If the grillers decide to do so more often to spite her, is that their right?

The easiest thing in the world is to write a new law to address a situation. Once written such laws seem to have eternal life.

I lived in a small town where it was against the law to fill up your steam engine tractor’s water tank from the horse troughs on Main Street. There haven’t been steam tractors nor horse troughs there for ages, but that law is still in effect.

We don’t need more of that thinking as much as we do people thinking about their neighbors, respecting them and seeking to do the right things.

If anything good comes from this pandemic, maybe we’ll become more thoughtful and appreciative of others, then do what we think are the right things.