Life As Performance Art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Sometimes people enter my office, look around and ask if there’s been an earthquake or it’s been ransacked by a vandal. One friend knocks on the door and asks, “Is the House of Usher open?”

My sister sent me one of those self-congratulatory signs that announced, “A cluttered desk is a sign of character — and you should see the character who works here.” When Madame Dewey summoned up the courage to stop by then asked if I had thought about straightening things up, I reminded her it had taken me 26 years to decorate it this way.

I take great comfort in a new book “Messy” by economist Tim Halford, who reminds readers that a generous amount of chaos is essential for creativity.

Too much tidying up, says Halford, is counterproductive to new ideas and innovation. What might seem like chaos to others is often the key to greater insights about life.

I would rather be creative than dedicate time to organizing my sock drawer. Besides, even if others cannot see the logic to it, there is a pile on various horizontal places for everything, and everything is in its pile.

Or the desk drawer. I know postage stamps are in the middle drawer, along with other valuable things. The other morning while looking for a stamp, I came across a set of keys that didn’t look like they had any purpose. A while later I realized they were keys to the vicarage front door at my first church in northern Alberta, Canada.

I should toss them out, especially since the vicarage burned just before the turn of this century, except they reminded me that it had been too long since I last wrote to a friend who lived there and ran the officer’s mess at the airbase.

I put the keys back in place, and rather than waste time I would never get back cleaning out the drawer, wrote to him.

Even better was a year ago when, in the midst of books that had slid off the shelf— gravity being the law rather than a good idea—I spotted a 45 RPM record of “The Little Drummer Boy.” That was a real mystery, because I’m a wind-up, steel-needled Victrola man who prefers 78s.

A few hours later, the memory cells in the back of my brain kicked it. A classmate and friend from childhood had given me that record more than a half-century ago. A quick Google search and we reconnected.

But then comes that moment when we open the sock drawer or step into our office and realize it needs industrial-strength tidying. We go through the archives and collections of old keys, books, papers and what ever else we’ve been socking away for future reference, and start getting rid of it.

Yes, there is always the danger of tossing away something important. But for those who are comfortable with existing in chaos, there is the certain hope that before long the place will look just like it did before.

Happiness is that exotic meta-spiritual place where mess balances perfectly with order. I’m still trying to find it, but it usually comes just before guests are due to walk in the door.

All the stuff in piles gets shifted into a pile of boxes in the corner of the office. And I promise myself that one of these days I’ll go through them.

Never happened yet.