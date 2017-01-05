Life As Performance Art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

A fellow codger and I agreed recently New Year’s Eve celebrations have gone downhill ever since Guy Lombardo died and his Royal Canadians packed up their saxophones.

We weren’t interested in rowdy pub crawls nor what often passes for music these days. Even though our dinner jackets still fit, there isn’t much point in wearing them when everyone else is in blue jeans.

Maybe past New Year’s Eve celebrations were not as good as we remember them. “Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be,” as Yogi Berra said.

My parents did little to ring in the New Year besides have early dinners with friends and families. After they moved into Happy Vale Retirement Home (name changed to protect the guilty) they celebrated at 4 p.m., telling themselves it was midnight in Paris, anyway.

New Year’s Day was no great shakes either. We planted ourselves in front of the Philco television to watch the Rose Bowl Parade in full, living black-and-white.

Mother, who grew up in Oklahoma, insisted we had to eat black-eyed peas that day, although they looked suspiciously like beans. We did but we didn’t like it. Then Father planted himself in his recliner to watch one football bowl game after another.

Worse, we had to make out New Year’s resolution lists. They’d include the basics: study harder, practice my accordion more, do household chores without being reminded more than five times and, of course, be nice to my little sister, who, regardless of how nice I was, made a point of telling me she wished she was an only child.

I still try to make out such lists. Maybe you do too. We trot out the old warhorses: lose weight, save money, work harder, be kinder … We may bail on them all by mid-January, but it seems like something we ought to do. If we don’t at least make out the list, we’ll feel guilty for not trying.

I came up with a good list for everyone this year: save stamps and snail mail. Ever since Al Gore did or didn’t invent the Internet, we’ve sent more and more email and fewer letters that require stamps.

There are a lot of good reasons to use email: it’s fast, easy and inexpensive compared to writing a letter and going to all the bother of folding it, putting it in an envelope, putting on a stamp and mailing it.

We’ve probably been in a post office lobby when other people picked up their mail. I’ve never heard anyone get excited about receiving more catalogs or solicitations to send money to the Foundation for the Protection of the Widow of the Unknown Soldier.

But a first-class letter, complete with a stamp, invariably puts a smile on a face. It doesn’t matter who it’s from — it’s a letter, a tangible symbol that someone thinks so highly of us they wanted to write us. Not just write, but go well beyond pushing the “send” button on their electronic devices.

If you’ve been on the receiving end of a personal letter, you know that feeling. It is one of those feel-good moments we all need.

So as our parents used to tell us, if you want to have friends you have to be a friend. That applies to saving snail mail too. If you want to get a letter, write a letter.

More than that, you enjoy self-empowerment when you do so. You’ve got your life so well organized you have the time to write and mail a real letter. You have time to go into the post office and talk with people. You’ve got the discerning and exquisite taste to select a stamp that reflects your style.

You’ve done something good by helping to preserve stamps and snail mail. That really is performance art.