Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Unless you’ve been hibernating with the groundhogs waiting for Feb. 2, it’s January.

The first month of the New Year takes its name from the ancient two-faced Roman deity, Janus, who could look forward and backward. Which is what we do early in the month. We look back on the past year, ahead to the new one and make new resolutions.

By now, four or five days into 2017, we have probably shattered most of those solemn plans and, like Cubs fans of yore, begun saying, “Wait until next year.”

We’ve been looking back since Dec. 26. Now it’s time to take one last look at the Christmas cards and debate when or if to take down the decorations. What a bother when we’ll just have to start decorating again in August.

We’ll reflect over who died, what changed, the economy, the Cubs finally winning the World Series and more notable events. We’ll make some sort of guesstimate whether we had a good year, a bad year or something in between. Oh, and then there was an election.

This year’s vote spurs us to look forward. Many of us are anxious about the future. Whether you like the new guy or not, he is new to the job and an uncertain factor.

Like President Obama or not, we’ve become accustomed to him for eight years and change can be spooky. At this point, we don’t know whether Mr. Trump is going to be the worst nogoodnik since Boris and Natasha from the old Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoons.

The way I see it, as long we maintain the tradition of political humor in this country, we have things going in the right direction.

Since so many people are saying history is repeating itself from the dark days of the 1930s, I’ll pile on by paraphrasing what Will Rogers said, that this country was going to be all right as long as we poke fun at our politicians. He added that they don’t have political humor in Russia, and anyone who makes fun of Stalin gets a third-class, one-way ticket to Siberia. He pointed out the same lack of humor in Italy, Germany and Spain.

When someone asked Rogers if he knew any good jokes, he smiled and said, “Don’t think I do. They’ve all been elected to Washington.” That response wouldn’t get much traction in places like North Korea.

Humor is good for us and clean humor is the best. Any troglodyte can stand in front of an audience and spout foul language. There isn’t much fun in that.

Canadian author Stephen Leacock explained there is something funny about a pompous and arrogant man slipping on a banana peel; it’s not funny when it happens to a frail, old and possibly poor woman.

Self-deprecating humor is best of all. Lincoln was a master of that, even during the worst days of the Civil War when he would defuse a tense debate by telling a joke on himself.

I tend to stay out of a lot of things. I told Dave Ihle and Bill at the Douglas Shell station I’ll stay out of their garages and keep any “great” ideas to myself if they’ll stay out of my pulpit. Same message delivered to city hall. And I’ve certainly got enough common sense not to make suggestions in the kitchen under any circumstances.

But I’m not staying away from humor and a good laugh. I hope you won’t either.

We’re into a new year and all the uncertainty that goes with it. Until we know which way the wind is blowing, let’s enjoy the fun. And if you know a good joke and catch me out and about, I’d like to hear it!