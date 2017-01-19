Life As Performance Art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Large department store chains such as Sears and Macys are closing locations in a rear-guard effort to survive. It’s understandable, but for those of us who are older, it’s a loss of our heritage.

Growing up in southern Minnesota, I waited for Dayton’s to take down the butcher paper from its showcase windows to display Christmas merchandise. Just entering the store was to step into elegance we didn’t always find at Woolworth’s across the street. We did our juvenile shopping at “Wooly’s” but dreamed about shopping at Dayton’s someday.

But Dayton’s became Target, Target became Macys, then the six-story emporium in Rochester was transformed into another soulless office building. As for Woolworth’s, it dropped out of the top Dow Jones corporations, then took the elevator into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. There wasn’t the market there used to be for industrial-strength rubber plants and quart-and-half gallon bottles of what was optimistically labeled as perfume.

There are many reasons traditional “mom and pop” stores close, among them people’s idea that bigger is better and more efficient. A small, privately-owned hardware store finds it hard to compete with a big-box store that carries the same line of products plus many more. It’s convenient to go to one store to get a new wrench, groceries and other items.

But now some of the big box stores are closing, driven out of business in great part by customers who would rather order online and have their products delivered to the doors.

I can understand why we do it, because I did some of my Christmas shopping late at night on my computer. From what I’m seeing, there’s a good chance our packages will soon come via drones.

These changes in consumer spending have an economic impact. When a store closes there will be people out of work looking for new jobs, a building will be vacant until repurposed and so on. If we had a connection with the store, we may miss it for a time. But rarely do we think about the human loss we experience.

Perhaps the biggest reason most of us try to shop and eat locally is that we have a connection with the people at these places. We know them by name and they know us. Even if we are not on a first name basis, we still connect and talk for a few minutes. It builds relationships.

When we’re in a good relationship, we can be fairly certain that even if a store owner is there to make an income, he or she has our best interests at heart too. That’s important for our physical and mental wellbeing.

The challenge is to find the right balance of convenience, economy and connection. Doing so isn’t easy because it’s a moving target.

What works best, I have discovered, is to start locally. If they have what we want, or can get it, buying from them strengthens the local economy and builds human connections too.