Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

The great bright spot of late January was not our balmy weather, but the announcement that Grand Rapids FOX-TV affiliate Channel 17 had named Saugatuck-Douglas officer Tino Reyes its “Pay it Forward Police Officer of the Year.”

They couldn’t have picked a better officer. Congratulations to Tino, his family, our police department and to all of us for having him here!

If you have been in the area since 1994, when Tino joined the force, you probably have seen him. He usually works the day shift, and you’ll never forget the sincere smile that comes naturally to his face.

We see news about angry, violent and too-often fatal interactions between the police and public. I don’t know if there is more animosity today or we just hear about it more than the past. Either way, the result is a surge of wariness from both sides.

I can understand the reason why we feel that way. A routine traffic stop for a burned-out brake light can easily turn into a shoot out; answering a domestic violence call can be the most dangerous of all. Throw in a plethora of narcotics and it’s no wonder that police officers are ultra-cautious.

At the same time, we’ve seen instances where officers seem a bit too trigger happy or abusive. That leads civilians to be more wary of the police. It only takes one incident to make a long-lasting impression, justified or not.

Those of us of a certain age remember how parents and teachers would tell us that a policeman (and most were men back then) was our friend, or we ever felt in danger talk to a policeman. That was back when “Officer Friendly” wasn’t a cop’s real name but explained the relationship we had with them.

Officers were more visible and approachable then. We’d see them on the street and have conversations. They knew the homeowners as well as the business owners and most of their employees. That built trust and personal relationships which made life better for everyone.

Civilians acted as eyes and ears of the department. If a youngster did something wrong or stupid, say littering or jay-walking, officers would stop and explain why they shouldn’t do it again, usually eliciting a promise of better behavior, and all was well.

I am sure there are good reasons we see police in their cars more these days instead of on foot or spending time getting to know people. Still, that person-to-person connection is diminishing and we lose something as a consequence.

That’s what makes Tino such a perfect recipient of the award. He’s an old-fashioned cop straight out of the 1950s, yet with all the modern equipment and training. His million-watt smile lowers anxiety levels, wins friends and influences people for the better.

Tino sets a great example of community policing in a sometimes-challenging era and in a unique way leads by example.

Congratulations, Tino, from all of us, and thanks!