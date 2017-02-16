Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

My old hometown Roch­est­er, Minn., newspaper is reporting on a new movement which seems like a good idea, especially in our art communities.

When we mix red and blue, we get purple. Since the two major political parties use those primary colors, the idea is by creating a climate in which purple can flourish, we can make good things happen. We don’t ignore nor pretend our differences don’t matter, but look for good things we share as well.

I am suffering from political talk fatigue in the social media and much of the news. Many of my friends and neighbors still have open emotional wounds from the past election.

Some aren’t just waiting “for the other shoe” to drop, but a big rack of tumbling footwear. Others are quite pleased. On the whole, there is polarization but not much empathy. We’ve yielded to the temptation of making political philosophy a litmus test whether or not we are going to keep someone as a friend.

That’s not how it’s always been here. We in Saugatuck and Douglas have embraced each other and treasured our “characters,” including our quasi and true eccentrics. Our care and concern have transcended almost everything else. When someone or a family goes through a rough time, we rally to lend a hand. If they need help, that’s all that matters. We reach out without giving the matter a second thought.

When someone feels bullied or discriminated against, we make them feel welcome and safe. On the rare occasions when a person or group goes too far, someone has a quiet word with them. A little conversation is usually all it takes to remind them of our climate of tolerance for everyone.

Where else can you can find a small area where all lifestyles are tolerated and embraced? Where else does a population of fewer than 5,000 year-round people back groups like the Chamber Music of Saugatuck, Saugatuck Center for the Arts, fine art galleries and restaurants, coffee shops, book clubs and much more? What other community has as many performing and visual artists per capita?

That’s why the late Henry Van Singel used the line “A day away from Saugatuck is a day wasted” so many times he forgot that he borrowed it from me. That’s why we still speak of the late Tony Vettori in almost reverential tones. They set a standard for appreciating all the good things and people in our area.

This rare atmosphere we enjoy is fragile. It would be easy to destroy it by turning on each other instead of standing shoulder to shoulder.

That’s what happened in Germany in the 1930s. But it didn’t happen in occupied Denmark when the Nazis tried to arrest the Jews. When the King of Denmark realized what was going on, he put a yellow star on his coat. So did his countrymen, and they remained united under the most desperate of times. So can we.