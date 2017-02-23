Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

New words and phrases and words have crept into our language during the last few months. Not surprisingly, it has something to do with politics. The phrases “alternative facts” and “fake news” are being treated as if they are something new.

Who’s kidding whom on this? We’ve always had alternative facts and fake news. Every time we bought something from a grocery store and some other retailers, there they were: tabloids. Mercifully, I’ve forgotten their names and suspect that many have gone out of business.

For a dollar or so we could be enlightened about how unnamed explorers found living dinosaurs somewhere in equatorial Africa, or how some scientist of dubious credentials living in a remote village had discovered the fabled elixir of youth.

We could read about how some D-list celebrity did something scandalous, was near death, dying, suddenly brought back to life or was well on the way to giving birth to a tax exemption. At least that’s what the covers of these tabloids would lead us to believe.

That’s how we learned Elvis was alive and turning up at a shopping mall in Kalamazoo, and UFOs had been seen hovering around Mount Rushmore. If that wasn’t enough, those publications were loaded with telephone psychics and opportunities to become fabulously rich by growing worms or stuffing envelopes.

What was really spooky is that editors could find sufficient “creative talent” to crank out those stories and the writers got paid for doing it.

Enquiring minds still want to know, but we don’t have to splash out money to get our fill of fascinating stories. It comes across our computer and smart phone screens in an array of social media or the advertisements on how to make millions by investing in penny stock marijuana schemes.

News, or what passes for news, is still in the Wild West mentality and always will be. People will always believe whatever they choose to believe and proclaim that it is absolute fact. We have the mentality that “if I believe it, then it is news; and if you don’t agree, then you have fallen prey to alternative facts.”

That’s messy, but it is far better than the alternative of having someone or some organization telling us what we can see and hear, and how we must think.

During World War II someone asked author and philosopher C.S. Lewis which newspaper and magazines he should read. He gave good advice: “Don’t read the news. If something truly important happens, someone will be sure to tell you.”