Home Around Town Life as performance art
Life as performance art
Around Town
Community
Local
Opinion
0

Life as performance art

0
stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now viewing

Life as performance art

2-23 Les Mis overhead 5x-cr
now playing

'Les Mis' brings Paris to Saugatuck

bluestartrail
now playing

Can Saugatuck city buy in to Blue Star Trail?

1-19 Brown Aaron 1x
now playing

Citizens press school board to oust church

2-23 Interact kids 6x-cr
now playing

Home again

douglas
now playing

Douglas hosts sled-dog fun March 4

2-23 Virtue Bill and girls 6x-cr
now playing

Cider insiders

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

wilcox-mike
now playing

Let's make a difference

2-23 GS Pat 5x-cr
now playing

Gallery stroll weekend draws all types

liberia
now playing

Soup supper boosts Liberian mission trip

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

New words and phrases and words have crept into our language during the last few months. Not surprisingly, it has something to do with politics. The phrases “alternative facts” and “fake news” are being treated as if they are something new.

Who’s kidding whom on this? We’ve always had alternative facts and fake news. Every time we bought something from a grocery store and some other retailers, there they were: tabloids. Mercifully, I’ve forgotten their names and suspect that many have gone out of business.

For a dollar or so we could be enlightened about how unnamed explorers found living dinosaurs somewhere in equatorial Africa, or how some scientist of dubious credentials living in a remote village had discovered the fabled elixir of youth.

We could read about how some D-list celebrity did something scandalous, was near death, dying, suddenly brought back to life or was well on the way to giving birth to a tax exemption. At least that’s what the covers of these tabloids would lead us to believe.

That’s how we learned Elvis was alive and turning up at a shopping mall in Kalamazoo, and UFOs had been seen hovering around Mount Rushmore. If that wasn’t enough, those publications were loaded with telephone psychics and opportunities to become fabulously rich by growing worms or stuffing envelopes.

What was really spooky is that editors could find sufficient “creative talent” to crank out those stories and the writers got paid for doing it.

Enquiring minds still want to know, but we don’t have to splash out money to get our fill of fascinating stories. It comes across our computer and smart phone screens in an array of social media or the advertisements on how to make millions by investing in penny stock marijuana schemes.

News, or what passes for news, is still in the Wild West mentality and always will be. People will always believe whatever they choose to believe and proclaim that it is absolute fact. We have the mentality that “if I believe it, then it is news; and if you don’t agree, then you have fallen prey to alternative facts.”

That’s messy, but it is far better than the alternative of having someone or some organization telling us what we can see and hear, and how we must think.

During World War II someone asked author and philosopher C.S. Lewis which newspaper and magazines he should read. He gave good advice: “Don’t read the news. If something truly important happens, someone will be sure to tell you.”

 

Related Posts
2-23 Les Mis overhead 5x-cr

‘Les Mis’ brings Paris to Saugatuck

Publisher 0
bluestartrail

Can Saugatuck city buy in to Blue Star Trail?

Publisher 0
1-19 Brown Aaron 1x

Citizens press school board to oust church

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video