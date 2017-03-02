Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

My home state of Minnesota has a well-deserved reputation for being “nice.” “Nice” might seem a bland thing, like tuna hot dish and ham buns at a funeral reception, but it’s appropriate. People there make a point of being just plain nice to each other.

It might be an apocryphal story, but supposedly four Minnesota drivers converged at a four-way stop and spend the next 15 minutes trying to wave the other motorist through ahead of them. Finally, they all got out of their cars, met in the center and ended up exchanging their favorite tuna hot dish recipes.

Recently a Fergus Falls newspaper forgot the statewide ethos and wrote a column about the discomfort of flying on a plane while sandwiched between two other passengers. His mistake was using the word “fat” in a state where two of the highest virtues are being a steady worker and a good eater.

That three-letter word got him the Order of the Boot from the paper because readers thought it lacked respect and just wasn’t nice.

This had nothing to do with prejudice or shaming someone because of their size, or any other form of political correctness for that matter. The writer was invited to better use his talents elsewhere because he had forgotten that basic Minnesota virtue.

His column would have gone all but unnoticed if he’d been writing for one of the big metropolitan daily papers or scripts for any of the assorted talking heads on the TV news. He could have made a fortune blogging about it on social media. He forgot, small towns have a different standard of mutual respect. Forgetting to be nice was the real kiss of death.

I write this because here in our few square miles of western Michigan we’ve always put an emphasis on tolerance and respect. About the only thing that matters is whether or not we play nicely with others and respect them.

It doesn’t mean we all think alike or share the same views on every subject, and no one expects that. Instead, we listen and still respect the person up to the moment where their language is intolerant and disrespectful of others. Even then, we usually “suggest” that they consider how their words might hurt others. Even if we don’t say it, we don’t think highly of someone who is intentionally trying to provoke others.

Regardless of your choice and vote last November, you know how tense and divisive life has become. I’m suggesting we “stuff” these raw emotions and look for things we treasure in this area, and the people who help make good things happen.

If we don’t focus on points we share, we’ll let negativity destroy us. We’ve so much that is good, let’s cherish it and each other.