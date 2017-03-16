Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

“I’m just plain world-weary,” a friend told me the other day. I understood.

We all have anxieties that range from our finances to our health to relationships and more. To it we have added endless negativity in the news and commentary in social media. Plus, there are always spoilsports who want to shovel around a little guilt.

For every warm, sunny late-winter day, there are Eeyores from “Winnie the Pooh” sure say something depressing about global warming, climate change, and we’ll be paying $2.59 per pint of blueberries this year.

Close behind such comments comes more negativity: It is all your fault because you eat meat, turn up your home furnace so you can no longer see your breath, and so on.

Say something positive to the wrong person and you risk being ostracized. Say something negative to another person and you risk being ostracized as well.

Negativity saps the vitality of everything it touches. We become world-weary.

A friend shares this antidote: The minute you start a conversation with anyone, ask them, “Tell me something good that has happened to you today.” The minute your parents, significant other or children come in the door, ask them — and don’t let them off the hook.

Before you talk about anything else, they have to say something good that happened. That means you too had better be prepared, because they’re likely to ask you the same question.

While you wait for an answer, watch how their facial expression changes. If they start to smile, don’t be worried. It’s the antidote starting to take effect because you substituted something positive for a Greek chorus of moans, groans and complaints.

You just drained them of their negativity and seduced them into being positive. In the words of Martha Stewart, “It’s a good thing!”

Don’t worry if people suddenly scurry across the street or hurry down a store aisle to avoid you. They are likely miserable and just want to stay that way. Sooner or later, if we can get enough of this positive medicine spread around, they’ll run into someone else who will pose this question.

In the meantime, think of all the fun we’ll have lancing out the negativity.