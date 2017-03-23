Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I woke up from a vivid dream about tombstones the other morning. The good news is that my name was not on one, which I took as a favorable omen.

Many cemeteries these days require headstones to be placed flat to the ground to make mowing easier. That makes sense, but in the process I think we lose an important heritage.

There is something special about wandering through an old cemetery, looking at upright tombstones and making a connection with the person and/or events of his or her time.

If we are lucky, we may find a marker for a man or woman who settled in the community during the pioneer days. In an instant we are transported to an era before infrastructure and the modern conveniences we now take for granted.

Or perhaps it’s the gravestone of a veteran, renewing our appreciation for our nation’s history and the men and women who defended our freedoms.

We might see initials or the symbols of fraternal organization, and instantly know this was something important in the person’s life.

Sometimes the markers remind us of tragedies. If there was an epidemic, natural disaster, fire or terrible accident, we might find the names of several family members with the same date of passing. It reminds us that life is fleeting, never certain and brings a twinge of regret for what might have been.

Then there are the markers whose messages leave us curious about their meaning. One in a Virginia churchyard warned, “Watch your step.” Another in the same stone garden snarled, “Keep off my grass.”

My all time favorite: “Finally I can enjoy some peace and quiet.” I’d like to know more about those individuals.

A meander through a cemetery reminds us not only of our own mortality, but the importance of intentionally deciding how we live and want to be remembered.

It’s sad to see stones whose carvings have weathered away or been left unattended. Sometimes we see a tangible reminder that the deceased is remembered. There is a beautiful Jewish tradition of placing a small stone or pebble on the marker which says, I might not have met you when you were alive, but I was here and thank you for being part of my heritage.

You might see a coin on the tombstone of a veteran. Don’t even think about touching it. A penny, nickel or dime each has its own meaning of a visitor’s connection with the deceased and their service to this country.

If you see a quarter it may leave a lump in your throat and eyes a bit moist. It means, I was there with you when you were killed in action.

The weather will soon be warm enough to get outside again and the ground dry enough to walk through a cemetery. Take advantage if you can, and experience your own heritage and connection with the past.

As you leave, give thought to how you want to be remembered.