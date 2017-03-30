Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Very late at night on March 31 a few years ago, I slipped around town putting up small signs. Their message was simple: Important Notice – Do Not Remove.

I went back downtown early the next morning to see if there was any response. Most people walked right past them; a few stopped for a moment or two, perhaps trying to make sense of it.

One fellow looked, walked off about half a block away, stopped in his tracks, turned around and ripped the sign off. Obviously, he was not amused by being pranked on April Fool’s Day.

On the whole, it wasn’t much of a joke. Douglas Fairbanks and Mary Pickford did it up royally when they had contractors mount everything in a room of their house that should be on the floor on the ceiling, plus have the chandelier rising from the floor.

They held a party March 31. When a couple guests over-imbibed, the butler took them into the room and wrapped their arms around the base of the chandelier. The guests woke the next morning, still not recovered from the night before, and were terrified to move.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has a field day each year with April Fool’s pranks. In 1957 they did a long travelogue about the spaghetti harvest in Italy, explaining that it had been an unseasonably warm spring, and the peasants were enjoying an early crop. People bought the idea and plagued travel agents about buying tickets and renting hotel rooms in the region.

The BBC a few years ago produced another faux-documentary about a newly-discovered breed of penguins who fly to South America each year when Antarctica gets too cold. Sure enough, people wanted to change reservations from going to the Galapagos to wherever the penguins were landing.

Taco Bell created a bit of controversy in 1996 when they announced they had purchased the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia and were renaming it the Taco Liberty Bell.

That story reached the White House Briefing Room, where a spokesman was asked why an American icon had been sold to a private company. With a perfectly straight face the fellow behind the podium added that the Lincoln Monument had been sold to the Ford-Lincoln automobile company. Reporters scribbled notes and took pictures, not realizing their colleague who had asked the question was partner in the merriment.

About the same time, Burger King announced it had come out with a new left-handed Whopper. All the condiments had been rotated 180 degrees for their southpaw diners. Alas, they forgot to warn franchise owners of their joke, leaving them to deal with customers who requested the new menu item.

The BBC struck again a couple years ago by announcing VHS tapes were back. It was time to go back to the old tried-and-true technology, and they were converting back DVD and Blue Ray to cassettes. I tumbled for it because Pat’s son Carson had been one of the pioneers going back to vinyl on his hi-fi system, and it made sense to me.

The secret to a good April Fool’s joke is to make it seem almost plausible, then fine-tune it to carry the audience along until they realize they’ve been had. It has to be harmless, non-life-threatening and with the ultimate goal of laughter.

I suspect we are living in the waning days of April Fool’s Day fun. We take ourselves far too seriously and are too quick to get offended. Plus there are so many laws that even the most harmless pranks could end in an arrest.

Gone are the days when we could splurge, glue a quarter on the sidewalk, then hide and watch as someone tried to pick it up. Or when we could buy an exhaust whistle to slip into the tailpipe of a neighbor’s car. (OK, truth be told, it was the police chief’s cruiser.)

Or when we could call a store that sold pop and ask, “Is your refrigerator running?” If it was, we’d say, “Well, you’d better get off the phone and catch it.”

It was harmless fun, of which we could use a large dose today.