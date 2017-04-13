Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I first heard the phrase “single point of failure” at a meeting led by a retired naval officer. He described it as the one place in any plan or organization that is often overlooked and invariably leads to a complete breakdown and chaos.

It’s the phone charger left behind, picnic where the water bottles were left in the refrigerator, or power outage and the flashlight is somewhere in the basement or attic or car trunk. We spent a lot of time and energy to prepare for these emergencies, as we should.

Another single point of failure happens when we hold on to information without passing it along. A classic example was British Admiral Jackie Fisher who modernized the British navy in the early 1900s, but neglected to leave instructions for those who would invariably succeed him.

When he retired in 1911, the navy learned the hard way that Fisher’s battle plans were never committed to paper. Everything had been carefully stored away in his brain. Fortunately, this single point of failure was rectified before war was declared in 1914.

We are warned to make sure our important documents such as wills and funeral plans are kept up to date and someone knows where to find them once we fall off our perch. Have we done it? That’s the real question.

Every organization has one, two or perhaps a small group of key people who have a wealth of information tucked away in their minds. If those people are gone, we’re right back at the single point of failure for the foreseeable future.

Take it a step beyond that. There is more to be lost than vital information. For any organization to exist, from the basic nuclear family to an entire community, connections with our collective past can end with this one single point of failure. That’s why the Saugatuck Douglas History Center works to collect these memories before they are lost forever.

Here we are a full century after America declared war on Germany in April 1917, and everyone old enough to remember it at the time is gone. In most of those cases so are their stories.

I grew up with two uncles who had been Doughboys. As a rash young man, the president of our bank was so eager to get into the war he joined up with the Canadians. My single point of failure was never asking to hear more or see photographs.

Now we’re saying our fare- wells to what Tom Brokaw called “The Greatest Generation,” again the specter of a single point of failure looms. SDHC members who are working on the new museum exhibit for this season say they’re having a hard time finding anyone who was here during the era of what they call “Cold War and Hot Jazz.”

We can’t lose our collective connection with the past if we want to appreciate where we came from. Only in this way can we understand who we are today.