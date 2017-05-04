Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

We are at our best when we recognize and honor others. So it is marvelous news that Peggy Boyce was selected this year’s Tony Vettori Saugatuck Citizen of the Year. It is well deserved.

We who know Peggy are keenly aware of what she has long contributed to this community. She was constantly giving of herself in high school, and, now that she’s a bit older, she’s still at it. We have all benefited from her commitment to this community.

There is far more to what Peggy has given us than a long list of accomplishments. Her family has been part of this area dating back to the 1800s and she is a wonderful repository of Saugatuck’s history, lore and ethos. That includes information that, at least so far, isn’t included in the official history.

As a result, she has a pretty good idea of how things work, who is likely to play nicely with others and who are the passive-aggressive folks just waiting for a chance to become aggressive-aggressive and get revenge for something that happened 100 years ago. When Peggy talks about what happened years ago, it always clarifies current events for me.

Listen to her talk about Saugatuck and you’ll come away with a whole new list of reasons why a day away from here is a day wasted. She loves this place and its people.

One of the first words that comes to mind when I think about Peggy is “supporter.” She supports groups and individuals, be they her children and extended family, former students, friends in groups to which she belongs or someone she sees on the street.

Peggy is there “in the moment” as they say, and engaged, giving a boost to the morale of everyone around her. The result is always the same: people feel better about the world, themselves and their lives and work.

She taught in the schools for many years; you can still hear people speak in almost-reverential tones how much she meant to them when they were in her classes.

Perhaps you have seen her with members of local art clubs, patiently working on her own pieces, and supporting and encouraging her fellow members. We all know that we are the art center of the world, with Paris a distant second.

Lots of artists aren’t able to get into galleries, regardless of their skills. Peggy opened up an cooperative which gives them an opportunity to display and often sell their work. For some artists, it is their “toe in the door” that could launch a successful career.

In some ways the last decade has been an ungracious challenge for Peggy. Her beloved husband Jim passed away, then a son-in-law and more recently her son, Jimmer.

She’s said her final goodbyes to many friends, plus faced her own health challenges. Peggy has triumphed through it all, saddened by some of those experiences, but never bitter and angry.

She is a life-long member of First Congregational Church and has weathered all of this because of her faith. Above all, Peggy is one of the most practical practicing Christian women we will ever meet.

I began this column by writing that Saugatuck is at its best when it honors its own, but Peggy has honored us by being part of our community.