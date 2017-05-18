Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I drove past a cemetery the other day and noticed a group of young people walking through the rows, putting flags on the veterans’ markers. I didn’t get a good look since I was driving and didn’t want to end up being planted there, but they may have been Boy Scouts these youths often volunteer their time on this annual project.

Their work was a harbinger of Memorial Day, which takes place this year Monday, May 29, this year. As always, there will be a parade and ceremony in Saugatuck at 9 a.m., followed by similar ceremonies in Douglas an hour later. After the parade, the color guard will go to local cemeteries to salute veterans who, as they said long ago, have “gone west.”

If the highest human emotion is love, then respect is the greatest tangible example of it. Anyone in a loving relationship either knows and maintains their respect for the other person, or the relationship will be miserable and probably short-lived. If we want to get along with our neighbors, we respect their property and privacy.

That same principle applies to this national holiday. True patriotism more than flag-waving and talk. Being present at a community’s Memorial Day gathering is a tangible way to express that we love this country and all it stands for, and that we gratefully respect the service of the men and women who were, or still are, in uniform.

It may seem like a small gesture to spend an hour or so at the ceremony, but it has greater meaning than we realize. It’s our statement to the community that it matters. It’s important.

It’s important to remember the Stars and Stripes fly over this country because of the sacrifice of men and women who put service over self. It matters that millions of them died or lived the rest of their lives with serious wounds for our freedoms. It matters that they continue to make it clear to would-be tyrants who seek to destroy this country that if they throw a sucker punch, Uncle Sammy will fight fair and deliver a knockout punch, so behave yourself.

Above all, it matters to our fellow citizens we are there. It isn’t the size of the parade that counts. Whether it is a farming community with more tractors than marching veterans, or the solemn ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, to be part of it is important everyone.

Forget the weather forecast for that morning. As the late local veteran Owen Smith often said, “It never rains on this parade.” And if he is proven wrong this year, being undeterred by a little water probably matters all the more.

See you on Memorial Day. It’s important.