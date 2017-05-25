Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I hadn’t seen Bill Galligan for so long I was starting to wonder if he had moved, gone on vacation, or died. When I did see him the other day, I noticed he had a little more gray but maybe a little less hair.

To cut to the chase, he’s been working long, hard and probably pulling out some of his hair as he puts together this year’s Farmers Market at the Saugatuck Center for the Arts. Assembling a summer-long weekly event is no easy task, but he has been doing it for several years.

The good news for Bill is a number of area farmers and other vendors have agreed to return this year. That’s good news for all of us.

Opening day is Friday, May 26, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Bill didn’t tell me who was coming, but it’s a safe bet we’ll soon be able to get fruits and vegetables straight from the farm, plants and shrubs for our gardens, and an assortment of other locally-produced items.

After Bill told me the vendors were coming back, I jokingly said that he could now relax for the rest of the summer. Not a chance. What spikes his anxiety meter, turns his hair gray and keeps him up at night is a twist on the famous line from the “Field of Dreams” baseball movie: If we build it, will they come? That’s the question every merchant asks.

Pat and I rarely miss an opportunity to visit the market. After months of buying imported vegetables, there is nothing as delicious as ones that are locally grown and fresh. Often the farmers sell produce they harvested earlier that morning. There is nothing better than plants, baked goods, cheese and other foods that come from this area.

Market vendors who set up their stalls take pride in their work, from start to the concluding “Thank you.” They truly mean that because they are working for themselves, not a large corporation. They know we could easily go to a store and fill our carts with more than just fresh produce. Instead, we chose to see them and invest our money directly back into the community.

But wait, there’s more! We get to run into longtime friends, perhaps some who have just returned from their winter holidays. We get to talk with them, find out what they’re doing or how they are going to prepare items they just purchased. We connect with each other, which builds our sense of community.

We have all been to big cities that have tragically well-earned reputations for their “food deserts.” Oh, lots of small stores sell things to eat there, but take a look at what’s on the shelves. Much of it is an assortment of chemicals and additives in bags, boxes, cans and jars. We get to graze on real food.

If you run into Bill at the Farmers Market, you will make his day with a few words of thank you. The same thing applies to other sellers there. They put in long hours on market day, and, as my father used to say, “An ounce of taffy is worth a pound of epitaphy.”