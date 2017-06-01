Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Many of us attended the sixth annual Armed Forces Day Luncheon May 20 at Community Church of Douglas. It was a wonderful opportunity to connect with others and a meaningful reminder of all we owe to the men and women who wore, and continue to wear, the uniforms of our country.

A lot of planning and work go into observances such as this. We are indebted to all who made it happen.

The participation of Saugatuck Boy Scout Troop 29 and its leader, Dave Ihle, stood out for me. Most of us remember Dave’s father, Everett. When Everett passed away a couple years ago David took over, maintaining an important automotive business that continues. What I like about the Ihles is our arrangement: they stay out of my pulpit and I stay out of their garage. It works quite well.

Dave puts his heart and soul into being a Scout leader. His young men looked sharp in their uniforms and it was clear they were proud to be members of this organization that has flourished for more than a century.

The respect they showed when they trooped in the flag was a tribute to all that is good in this country. During lunch the Scouts did their “good turn” by helping guests with their plates, serving drinks and doling out desserts.

After lunch came a lump-in-the-throat moment. We all know when our Stars and Stripes become tattered and worn, the appropriate thing to do is solemnly and reverently burn them. The Scouts offered that service. But by then rain was falling.

There they were at the far end of the parking lot, keeping the fire burning, offering this final tribute to the flag that is the symbol of the country. Their bugler played “Taps” and they stayed till the end to make sure their work was done.

These young men bring hope for the future goodness of our country. Dave has a big part in making boys into men, and our communities are indebted to him. But he doesn’t do it alone. He has the support of the Boy Scout Council and, above all, the parents. Just like the people who pulled together for the Armed Forces Day observance, it takes a sizeable crew of dedicated people to keep a Scout troop motivated and moving forward.

Thank you, Troop 29 and David, not only for what you are doing but who you are.