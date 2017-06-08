Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Like the fictional “Dr. Who,” Saugatuck and Douglas seem to go through periodic transformations.

We started as small pioneer towns, practically on the edge of the frontier. Naturally, agriculture was the major occupation.

Then came the lumber era, especially after the Great Chicago Fire when millions of board feet of wood were needed to rebuild the city. Add to that commercial fishing.

After the forests were clear-cut came the era of the fruit growing industry. More recently, just over a century ago, the area became popular with tourists, artists and people who wanted to get out of cities.

The Saugatuck Douglas History Center’s new museum exhibition puts an exclamation point on the post-World War II era of the 1950s and ‘60s. It was the time of the Big Pavilion and building a radar atop Mount Baldhead. Big bands came, as did tourists by the thousands.

Juxtaposed with the music and fun were the Cold War, sappy idea of “Duck and Cover” in case the Russkies dropped an A-bomb close to home and fear of communism ever so charmingly expressed by Sen. Joseph “Tail-Gunner Joe” McCarthy.

Once again, Center members outdid themselves with this new show. You should see it.

Our Pump House Museum at 735 Park St., Saugatuck, is different from most others. Many small town and county museums look like someone’s attic, basement or garage. A community member doesn’t quite know what to do with an old axe, but doesn’t want to just toss it away. So it gets taken to the museum, where it goes on display — along with other old axes, rusty saws, engine blocks, and glass jars. All good stuff which might or might not be from the pioneer days. They are secular icons of the past, but before long the museum is crowded with so much stuff it loses its appeal.

This museum is different. The first thing you’ll notice is there aren’t many objects around from the past. The second, and far more exciting part, is there are wonderful story boards and pictures.

I like it because it requires effort, focus and thinking to take it all in and understand it. This is one reason the local museum has won so many awards over the years.

But fair warning: This is not a place to take your grandchildren or the greats. Not that it’s frightening or too mature for them; it’s just that they’ll look in wonder and may demand, “Tell us more about the olden days!”

Olden days? For many of us, those “olden days” of which they speak were just a wink and a smile ago.