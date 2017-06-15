Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

The late Michael Philips and I were talking one afternoon. Well, he was talking and I was part of the audience listening in rapt attention. I recall what he told me about being in London during World War II: “It was war; we expected to be killed. That’s what made it thrilling to be alive.”

What he said comes to mind every time I hear of another terrorist attack. There have been far too many of them: Boston, Fort Lauderdale; Marseilles and Paris in France; Manchester and London, England; Australia and the Philippines. As I write June 6, I am reminded it is the anniversary of D-Day, just 73 years ago.

When wars are declared there is a clear understanding that people will die or be wounded, homes and businesses destroyed. It’s horrible and something we hope never happens.

In some ways terrorism is worse, because it’s an undeclared war that brings death and serious injury. People are out for a stroll, an evening at a restaurant with friends, the cinema, a concert, a sporting event and some mental midget with a grudge decides it is all right to kill or maim them.

Just as I began writing this column a news flash popped up on my computer screen. Something bad is happening at Notre Dame in Paris. Tourists have been ordered to flee the area and police are flooding in.

We learn of news like this and quickly run the mental tapes, hoping none of our family or friends are in the area and, if they are, they are safe. Maybe, by the time I’m done writing, we will know more.

Every time something like this happens, we wonder how it might happen next, knowing it could happen here. If these fanatics can attack a concert, they could have a field day here. All of this “decadent” art, people eating in public, alcohol, bathing suits, couples walking hand-in-hand in a tolerant community that welcomes and embraces all.

Sure, it could happen here. That’s the problem with terrorism. We may have a better chance of being splattered on the noggin by an errant pigeon than a victim of a terrorist attack, and don’t think twice about stepping out the front door because there might be birds overhead.

When we start watching our neighbors a bit more closely, are suspicious of visitors or decide we had better not go to the farmers market, a gallery stroll, the beach or have a dinner on a restaurant patio, we just let the miserable little curs rack up another, albeit minor, victory.

As for today in Paris: a deranged man with a hammer was threatening other people inside the church. We can breathe a slight sigh of relief … this time.

I don’t have an answer, but to borrow from Mike Philips: the mortality rate remains 100 percent in this world, so let’s enjoy the excitement of living when and where ever we have the opportunity.