Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I consider myself fortunate to have always lived in smaller cities and towns, especially when the Fourth of July rolls around. We don’t hesitate to celebrate with abandon and are unabashedly traditional.

This year, just as when I was growing up, the morning will start with young boys lighting firecrackers about the same time as homeowners hang out the Stars and Stripes.

For many of us, it is a break from our work routine and we’ll enjoy the decadence of puttering around in our gardens during midweek.

If we’re having a picnic, we’ll get out the grill and check to make sure it’s working. We’ll dust off chairs and tables, clean the debris off the deck or patio and, if we live along the parade route, put out chairs or a blanket close to the curb. All that work convinces us we deserve a cold barley pop as a reward.

By late morning we’ll glance at the skies to make sure filthy weather isn’t blowing our way. If it’s soggy we’ll start hoping the skies will clear.

The popping of firecrackers will increase, mixed with tooth-filling rattling booms. Before noon the side streets will be crowded with parked cars and some units will make their way toward the start of the parade. Spectators will find a place to sit and watch, and some homeowners will have potluck appetizer picnics, inviting friends and passers by to join them.

Small town parades are eclectic, come-one-come-all homegrown affairs. There is the almost-sacred tradition of a leadoff police car and fire trucks at the rear. In between it’s everyone and everything imaginable. That’s the fun of it.

In late afternoon old codgers will decide kids with firecrackers can’t have all the fun and go out on the driveway to join them. We keep the tradition of telling each other to be careful and about how Eustace, our third cousin twice removed, wasn’t careful and nearly lost his hand, and how his sister Eunice nearly set the old home on fire when she was dancing around with a sparkler. Stories that come to mind only once a year remind us who we are.

The evening is focused on one thing: fireworks. They start with a single rocket fired into the twilight, followed by a long pause, then begin in earnest. With the rest of the crowd we’ll alternate our “oohs” with “ahhs” and shout “yeah!” for an exceptionally-brilliant burst of sound and color.

All too soon will come the grand finale and we’ll make our ways home. For the next hour the neighborhood will reverberate with more firecrackers, rockets, Roman candles and more things that whistle and bang.

As the day winds down, we will take one last look to make sure nothing is smoldering in the grass, that the grill is cool, and give a brief thought to cleaning up the mess — only to change our minds. It can wait until morning. We’ll pause to remember past celebrations, and smile when we realize we have created new memories for the future.

The flag still needs to be taken down from the holder on the front of the garage and we’ll do it, caressing the cloth that symbolizes so much of what we treasure in our hearts and minds.

The Spirit of 1776, and those Stars and Stripes, have seen us through another year, and there’s the eternal hope that we’ll all be here to celebrate again next year.