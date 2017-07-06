Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

On the last Sunday in June we joined others on the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck benefit boat cruise. It was a bit too choppy to go out on the lake, but that didn’t matter. The weather was perfect, music and food superb and we were with people we knew.

We turned around in front of the Padnos family-owned land whose proposed development is the subject of considerable debate. Like most controversies, this one isn’t painted in black and white, and sound arguments can be made for both sides.

We had this controversy not long ago when Aubrey McClendon owned the property, but it’s different this time. Mr. McClendon invested in the property; the Padnos family has a vested interest in the wellbeing of the wider community.

As we went down the Kalamazoo River, then back up I noticed the long tract of undeveloped land adjacent to Ox-Bow Art School. Known as Tallmadge Woods, it is roughly 100 acres of dense woods that have been put into a permanent conservation easement.

It is one of the most tranquil portions of the river. It wasn’t long before I spotted a couple herons at the edge of the water and birds darting through the limbs. If our cruise had been later, we would probably have seen deer and other animals.

It’s easy to forget that not many years ago groups and individuals wanted to sell this land for development. It might have happened had preservationists not worked to protect the natural habitat. If it had, people on the river could have enjoyed an architectural cruise instead of nature’s beauty.

Many of us have gone on architectural tours, whether from a boat in Chicago, a walking tour in a large city or “parade of homes.” They are fun, educational, sometimes incredibly interesting and makes me grateful I don’t live there.

I suspect most visitors who come to this area want to enjoy the natural beauty we get to experience throughout the year. They want to go to the beaches, enjoy activities on the water and hike along some of the paths. They come to watch birds, perhaps to fish, and some even delight in watching our squirrels. I suggest that they might like to take a few home with them, but they always turn me down.

Preserving natural areas has been part of our American heritage, from the earliest days of the village greens in New England towns to the present time.

I can understand individual property rights and that developers develop; at the same time, changing the beauty of the mouth of our river doesn’t seem like the right thing for us.