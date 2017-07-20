Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Block parties are great fun and a great deal of work to organize. Figuring out the menu is easy; figuring out how much food to have so there’s enough for everyone without too many leftovers isn’t.

Then there’s the question of entertaining a small battalion of guests so they stay, talk and mingle with others. If that’s not enough, there’s weather. Then, as the party winds down, there’s the task no one wants to take on by themselves: the clean up.

Knowing how much work goes into such parties, I’ve always admired the Sauga-tuck Christian Reformed Church volunteers who have hosted several of them each summer. It’s a lot of work to create so much fun.

This year is different. They have invited other area churches to participate with the work, fun and cleanup. As for weather, with all the Saugatuck-Douglas Clergy Association on hand, there’s a better-than-usual chance it will be perfect Saturday, July 22, on the SCRC campus at Blue Star Highway and Old Allegan Road, from 4 to 6 p.m.

I recall an era of icy wariness between churches. At times it almost became competitive, which was never a good thing. Now — here, at least — we cooperate.

Most of our churches pull together to support causes such as Christian Neighbors and their myriad projects. Or we worship together, especially on Good Friday. But having a block party will be a new experience — and a good thing for the whole community. We work and have fun together in so many other ways, why not this?

I’m not about to spill the beans (pardon that intentional pun) about everything that will happen Saturday other than to tell you there will be food and lemonade, cookies and desserts. Very likely there will be face painting for the children and young-at-heart-adults, and more activities.

And, just as in the past, everyone is welcome. Come join the fun.