Life as performance art

By Fr. G, Corwin Stoppel

I have read with interest the stories about negotiations for the next police contract. There seems to be an abundance of numbers, facts and money, bringing to mind Mark Twain’s lament that there are “lies, damned lies and then there are statistics.”

The reality is it doesn’t take much effort and only minimal creativity to manipulate numbers to come up with a desired interpretation. It isn’t that people are lying or trying to be deceptive; it’s just that they found a way to use numbers to justify their narrative or perspective.

Or we can debate the word “complaints”; does it mean someone is truly complaining about something or simply letting authorities know that something needs their attention.

Money is not the only important one. Every time we buy something, we have to make a decision. One is whether to buy locally or elsewhere and perhaps save money.

Whether it is gasoline, food or a “big ticket” item, there is a good chance we can buy it for less at a big-box store. But many of us prefer, when possible, to buy locally. It is more than just supporting our own businesses. Often, we do it because we have a relationship with the owner and/or employees.

We know these people and have an idea about their ethics, personalities and service they give — or don’t give. They may or may not have trustworthy reputations. In turn, they appreciate our loyalty and, when possible, go the extra mile to serve us — not just to get us to come in the door again, but because we have a relationship.

Big-box stores don’t emphasize relationships like local merchants do. Sometimes chain store employees don’t seem to care whether we come back or not. There isn’t the people connection.

I would rather spend a little more and be treated like a person, not a statistic on a spreadsheet.

The same principle applies when we look at the negotiations for a new police contract. Personal connections should matter as much as anything else. They may be an intangible you can’t measure in statistics, but is important in our small towns.

With the prevalence of guns, an array of drugs and threat that terrorists can strike anywhere, police work is different from a generation or so ago. It is far more dangerous and we’re more wary of other people.

It seems to me this underscores the importance of personal connections with one another. A smile, wave and words of greeting aren’t signs of weakness or being naive; they are the building blocks for a better life all around.