Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Summer always brings back memories. Long days of time off school, which, after the first week or so, seemed long days of boredom.

One of the true joys of these lingering summer days comes near twilight when the first fireflies, or lightning bugs as they are sometimes called, rise out of the grass and weeds. As the evening grows darker and more emerge, they are a delight to watch. Children are fascinated by fireflies, as are adults who are willing to loosen up a bit after a day of work.

Perhaps you remember when you demanded to borrow a glass jar with a lid punctured with holes, so you could try to catch a few of the magic insects. They were elusive, and even parents who’d fuss about not wanting bugs brought into the house were content to let the younger generation run around on the lawn, burning off energy so they would fall asleep. Despite our protests, when it was time for bed the fireflies would be released “to be with their families.”

It is wonderful to live in a small town where children can go out and chase fireflies with little more than a caution to “watch out for cars.”

We don’t have the high anxiety of gang violence, random shootings, kidnappings and crime. In fact, we so seldom think about it we don’t realize how fortunate we are to live here. While we chase fireflies, people elsewhere watch for gunfire.

One thing I don’t miss from when I was growing up are skunks. Every time the neighbors or ourselves had a barbecue or cookout, near the end of the night someone spotted Madame Skunk and a troop of offspring marching in our direction.

If the shout of “Shark!” drives people out of the water along those other two coastlines, the shout of “Skunk!” for us led to a scramble off of the picnic table and straight to the house. Through the windows we’d watch as the black-and-white brigade cleaned away the leftovers.

Nor do we get to hear the sound of those industrial-strength blue-light bug zappers like we did in the past. Mosquitoes and gnats sounded like popcorn; a June bug or beetle popped and rattled for a few seconds. You could hear it a block away. There was something satisfying in knowing the world had just been liberated from a few dozen mosquitoes.

As much as we might enjoy memories of summers past, the real question is what are we going to do to make new memories this summer. After all, it won’t be that long before we start thinking of the Summer of 2017 as the “Good Old Days.”

While you figure out what you’re creating for future stories, go chase some fireflies.