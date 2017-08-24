Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Some of us take things too literally. I recall my parents standing at the kitchen window watching it rain. “It’s raining cats and dogs,” one said. In a flash I was out the door hoping to find a new puppy or kitty. I came in soaked.

When a table lamp went out, my mother asked, “What did you do to the light socket?” I took her literally and told her I didn’t punch it. “Why would I sock the lamp?” I asked. She gave me one of those over-the-glasses looks only mothers do with such ease.

Years later, when my folks were living in a retirement community, Father said he couldn’t find his glasses. I went to the kitchen cupboard and brought him one.

A similar problem seems to be going on in Suffolk, U.K., where highway reflectors meant to keep drivers in their lanes at night are known as “cat’s eyes.” It makes sense: they reflect light much like cat’s eyes.

Remember, this is a country where school crossing guards are called lollipop men or women because they hold round signs atop long poles. Don’t ask them for candy, though.

Back to the cats’ eyes. Apparently a British animal rights group received letters from children horrified cats had been tortured so their eyes could be put on the roads. Their letters appeared in newspapers and authorities scheduled hearings to address the issue. These reflectors will now be officially named “road studs.”

I can’t wait to see how it turns out when someone takes offense at that name, thinking testosterone-laden young men with high-powered muscle cars will be on the road ahead.

I get invitations now and then to make generous donations to organizations that want to strong-arm Congress into making English the official language in this country.

On the surface it seems like a reasonable idea. The question becomes, which English do they mean and what are we going to do about different regional words and phrases? Do we get a refreshing sip from a drinking fountain, water fountain, water cooler or “bubbler,” as it is called in the south?

This time of the year we might brats hot off the grill. Depending on how you pronounce the word, it can mean bratwurst or pesky people.

Next to Mandarin Chinese, English is said to be the most difficult language in the world. Even multi-generational Americans have a tough time of it because the language has so many nuances and sometimes we succeed only by dumb luck.

Try explaining this to a foreign visitor or new resident: “We’re going to have a ball when we go out for pretty good jumbo shrimp.”

Will that be a formal dance, baseball or basketball? How do we know when a shrimp is pretty or not? Isn’t “jumbo shrimp“ an oxymoron?

Oxymoron? There’s no need that kind of moron.