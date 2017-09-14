Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Like many small churches across the country, All Saints’ is already giving thought to our upcoming holiday bazaar and bake sale.

Planning begins here, as elsewhere, with a chorus of laments worthy of Greek dramas. It’s a lot of work, we’re not getting younger, the church youth should be doing this, we don’t make that much money, we’d be better off if we all just chipped in $10 or $20 …

Next come the conditional promises of support: if we’re not gone that weekend, I need to check with my spouse, if the children and grands aren’t here then …

My least-favorite aunt always promised, “If I’m still alive then.” All right, she was in her 80s but she’d survived that long, so the odds of her tumbling off her perch to get out of a church event were thin. She could be crusty, but she wasn’t going to drop dead just to get out of something.

And finally, with sighs of resignation and a vow, “This will be the last year,” everyone pitches in, does the work and discovers they have a wonderful time of it.

Every organization is much like that. The moaning, groaning and gnashing of teeth are just part of the tradition.

But then comes the year the tradition really does end. My home parish gave up making tons of fruitcake, one pound at a time, after 75 years. I recently read in my hometown paper that two rural Lutheran churches have brought an end to their annual lutefisk dinners. Say what you want about fruitcake and lutefisk, these churches are saying farewell to long traditions.

Traditions are important because they give us a sense of belonging to something bigger than ourselves. Small ones are as important as big ones. For example, the Labor Day Bridge Walk that’s been part of our community life for well over a decade. Yes, it’s for us to gather on the Douglas side of the bridge, walk across it, turn and walk back for a little piece of paper that certifies we did it. We do it because it is just plain fun and if it didn’t happen, we would miss it. If people no longer participate, that’s the end of it.

For a number of years authors C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien and friends got together weekly for beer and talk at a pub. They also shared their latest manuscripts and ideas one night a week in an informal group they called The Inklings.

Then Lewis’ brother noted sadly in his diary, “No one came.” It was over and he mourned the loss.

Small towns hold on to their traditions. We are fortunate to be part of it.