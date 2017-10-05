Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

My friend John and I were walking back from the post office when the conversation turned to postcards.

We were of an age when postcards were everywhere. Shops, restaurants, motels and other places all had at least one rack of them. A few places, especially motels, gave them away for free as a form of advertising. We would dutifully buy a few, either for our own collection or to mail to friends who were back home.

Postcards were a low-technology hassle. We needed a pen, the ability to write, recipient’s address and a stamp. Then there was finding a place to mail them.

We sent them to update friends about our journey or show them what we had seen. Sometimes we did it to make them a little jealous. Sometimes there was fun to it. San Francisco visitors delighted in sending friends postcards of Alcatraz with the message, “Wish you were here.”

People don’t send postcards anymore. They take photographs with their smart phones and send them off or put them on Facebook. That accomplishes the task, but somehow doesn’t seem as much fun as receiving a card in the mail.

It took John and me half a block to exhaust the subject of the collapse of the postcard industry. Then we migrated to a new topic: those little demitasse spoons people, especially women, loved to collect.

Back in the day, it seemed everyone had a spoon collection, sometimes dating back to the early 1900s. One of Mother’s favorite ones was from the St, Louis World’s Fair, and she didn’t find it amusing when we asked if she was there. It was decades before she was born.

Dining room walls were littered with decorative spoon racks and spoons, and guests were expected to look at them without yawning from sheer boredom. That was best saved for later, when the host and hostess would invite everyone to see their slides. The room was darkened enough so a yawn could be hidden. Snoring, however, was considered impolite.

There were challenges with commemorative spoon collections. They had to be stored, and at least once a year someone had the miserable task of polishing all that silver. Even worse, was the question of what to do with them when we either downsized the house or fell off our perch. Tossing them out, selling them at an estate sale or giving them to a charity shop was like destroying a little part of our past. Yet passing them on to the next generation just foisted the challenge to someone else.

We might miss postcard, silver spoon, shot glass, rock, stamp and coin collections. Then there were baseball cards we knew one day would finance our early retirement but never did.

I don’t think most of us miss the responsibility and burden of all that extra inventory cluttering up our lives.