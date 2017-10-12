Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I’ll bet you wanted to be a fireman when you were growing up. And yes, “fireman” because it has only been a few decades since women were allowed to join the brigade, and now we call them “firefighters.”

The big trucks and sirens thrilled us. Seeing crews swing into action — whether to rescue the proverbial cat from a tree or people from a burning house — also thrilled us.

We waited for parades till the end, confident fire trucks would bring up the rear with sirens at full blast. We were thrilled again when a genuine, real-life fireman spotted us in the crowd and waved. That was news worthy of “show and tell” the next day in school.

From the looks of the Saugatuck Township Fire District’s 20th annual open house Oct. 1, a lot of us big kids still feel that way. The station and parking areas were packed.

You could see the awe in kids’ eyes as they spoke with firefighters and first responders. The crews proudly displayed their vehicles, explaining what various pieces were for, and how they were used. Others checked home fire extinguishers or offered to fingerprint children in case they got lost or went missing. Other service groups were present too.

Firefighters’ spouses and significant others served food and talked with people. Now and then, when a visitor said how much they appreciated them for their contribution, I knew it made their day.

There were children rides and demonstrations that impressed us all. What a great afternoon and kickoff to Fire Prevention Month!

We also got to see the crew’s pride and camaraderie. From the newest member to the chief, they are devoted to each other, and for good reason. When they get a call, their lives depend on each other. They train together, work together and care for each other as brothers and sisters.

We’ve had to call first responders a couple times to All Saints.’ They’ve arrived within minutes, and thanks to their skill and compassion the outcomes were good. A lot of people can say that, some a few times over.

I was out for a walk last winter and heard a smoke and CO detector sound its alarm. I thought it might have come from a summer cottage where no one was home, but still I called. A few minutes later a crew was there to check the house, working on a miserably cold night to be sure it was just a malfunctioning alarm. Before they wrapped up their work, they said they appreciated being called.

We are fortunate to have such a great department. It was a joy to be at their open house.