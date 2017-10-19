Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

Woodchucks were my vegetable garden-loving father’s archenemy. No G-man was more ruthless when it came to eradicating his “public enemy number one.”

If that seems a strange way to phrase it, so was his method to keep the garden varmint- free. Every day at lunch he would creep out the back door with his Steven’s single-shot .22 and one bullet, take careful aim and miss. I sometimes wonder if he was just trying to scare the woodchuck off, or perhaps bore him to death with the game.

I asked him why he didn’t take a second bullet, maybe the whole box, and he answered it wouldn’t be sporting. A good hunter didn’t need a machine gun. If he couldn’t hit his target the first time, the target won that day.

Father was consistent that way. In his earlier years he had a double-barreled, breach-loading 12-gauge shotgun for bird hunting. Two shots and that was it. He either got the bird or it got away; he wasn’t filling the sky with lead pellets. Today it would be steel, of course.

At the time, I was not impressed with his philosophy. Now I am and am grateful for his line of thinking. It is old-fashioned and based on sportsmanship.

I am neither a diehard supporter or arch-opponent of the National Rifle Association and owning guns. What I can’t understand is the obsessive fascination with over-sized magazines and semi-automatic weapons. Worse, the converter kits to make them into fully-automatic weapons. They’re worthless for hunting and I can’t see why anyone would want to use one for target practice.

It is argued we need them for our protection. You know: some bad guy breaks into the house and we’ll defend our family and property. Every day we read about some innocent person getting shot by a firearm; about two or three times a year we read where a criminal was stopped with one. Even I can figure out that ratio isn’t a very good one.

A while back an organization offered to teach churches how to set up a security team, complete with armed “pew marshals.” It wasn’t for us at All Saints’. I had visions of some pew marshal nodding off during the sermon and a hymnal hitting the floor with a bang. He’d pull out his gun and start shooting, soon joined by others who heard the shots, and the next thing we’d know there’d be serious damage to our stained-glass windows. Or far worse, someone would get hurt. We turned down the offer.

There’s a place for target shooting and hunting, but I can’t understand how anyone other than trained police officers and the military need large magazines and semi-automatics. To me, it just doesn’t make sense.