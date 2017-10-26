Life as performance art

By Fr. G. Corwin Stoppel

I knew Halloween was starting to slither in on us when Pat came home with an industrial-size bag of miniature candies to pass out the night of Oct. 31.

We gave out full-sized Hershey bars until a few years ago when I spotted a couple trick-or-treaters using a flip phone to let friends know where to find the goodies. That was the end of it, and a good thing too, because with Facebook, instant messaging and Twitter we would have a mob scene at our house. I have no intention of dipping into my retirement account to finance that sort of fun.

I did the usual Halloween routine when I was growing up. My sister was invariably a witch; I was the weird one who dressed up as Sherlock Holmes. Mother stayed home and, despite our encouragement to leave the lights off and doors locked so we could get all the candy, she doled it out to others.

We came back with our plastic jack-o-lanterns full of goodies, which our parents carefully inspected because there were warnings of psychos who put pins and needles in the treats. I’ve always wondered if that was more urban legend than reality, or just a good excuse for Father to get the Three Musketeer bars which were his favorites.

We waited, then they bagged up most of it and hid it. For all of our work, we were only given one small chocolate bar.

I’m generally assigned door duty on the 31st. If someone rings the bell, I open the door and tell them we spent a lot of money on the brass knocker; try again, and close the door.

If they go for the knocker first, I change the routine and tell them about all the money we spent on a doorbell. If they go along with the routine, they get rewarded.

They don’t always get candy. Not right away, at least. One time I offered the trick-or-treaters a choice: a well-stretched rubber band, rusty paper clip or subscription card ripped from a magazine. That stunned them, they laughed and, after they made their selection, they got the treat.

Last year I handed out leaves: red maples, brown oaks and something I was fairly certain was not poison sumac. I told them if they took their leaf to the fellows across the street, they could trade them for a better class of chocolate. Of course, they did get a piece of candy.

The fun part was I didn’t tell the neighbors what I was doing, and they were curious why so many kids were bringing them leaves. All the more curious, since they had raked their lawn earlier the same day. I’m sure they figured it out after a while.

It’s a fun time and part of a long tradition we enjoy. Go have fun! And, if you happen to have a Santa Claus suit, why not get it out early and really confuse the trick-and-treaters for a few seconds.